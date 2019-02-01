By Monte Miller
Missourian Staff Writer
The Franklin County Collector’s office is attempting to kill two birds with one stone by allowing residents to pay any amount of both current and delinquent property taxes at any time.
This change will allow residents to avoid their properties from being placed on the tax sale list and at the same time will keep funds trickling into the county coffers.
The order, passed Tuesday, states the commission has determined that it is in the best interest of Franklin County to authorize the collector to accept both delinquent and current real property tax payments at any time and in any amount the taxpayer remits to the collector.
The vote Tuesday amended a commission order adopted in 2015, which allowed the collector to accept installment payments for current and delinquent taxes on a quarterly basis.
Process
As with any new system there are a few steps residents must take to take advantage of the any time, any amount payments.
The commission order lays out the rules and restrictions.
• Any taxpayer who desires to pay current or delinquent real property taxes on an installment basis may do so by filling out an application with the county collector. A new application must be completed for each tax year. An application can be used for multiple properties but if more than one parcel is listed on an application the taxpayer must allocate the amount of the installment payment between the various parcels.
Installment payments on current real property taxes will be based upon the real property taxes assessed in the previous year with the final installment due on or before Dec. 31 of the tax year in question.
Application forms will be available in the collector’s office beginning Friday, Feb. 1.
• Payment of current or delinquent real property taxes may be paid in installments utilizing the same methods of payment otherwise available to taxpayers for the payment of taxes.
• Installment payments of current real property taxes made at any time during a tax year shall not affect the taxpayer’s right to protest the amount of such tax obligation under applicable law.
• Except for the normal charge associated with the payment of taxes by use of a credit card, no other charges will be assessed against a taxpayer who makes tax payments for current real property taxes in installment.
A taxpayer who pays current real property taxes in installments and who misses a payment, excluding the one due on or before Dec. 31, shall not be considered to be delinquent with respect the payment of taxes so long as all taxes are paid in full on or before Dec. 31 of the year in question.
• The collector will, in accordance state statute, issue receipts for any installment payments received. Receipts may be provided electronically.
• This order shall not apply to payment for real property taxes by financial institutions, who pay tax obligations which they service from escrow accounts.
• Payment of delinquent real property taxes by installment payments will not affect the offering of properties at an appropriate tax sale if all taxes for the year which triggered listing the property for sale as a result of failing to pay taxes have not been paid in full.