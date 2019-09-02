With warm weather beginning to slip away so does the season to put down fresh asphalt surfaces on county roads before the focus turns to winter weather.
On Tuesday the Franklin County Commission approved two contracts for hot mix overlay projects on Evergreen Loop Road in the Beaufort area and Bluff Road outside the Washington city limits.
Both contracts were awarded to N.B. West Contracting based in Sullivan for a combined total of $1,023,849 and both must be complete by Oct. 15.
The Evergreen Loop Road contract is for the section of the road that runs from Highway 185 in a loop back to Highway 185 outside of Beaufort.
That contract is worth $554,135.
The work on Bluff Road will encompass the portion from where Franklin County’s maintenance begins, out to Highway 100 and must also be done by mid-October.
The Bluff Road contract is for $469,714.