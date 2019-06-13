The Franklin County Commission awarded contracts for two bridge replacement projects that have been in the works for several years.
On Tuesday, the commission awarded contract for a total of $606,285 for the Fiddle Creek Road bridge in the Labadie area and the Schoeneberg Road bridge south of New Haven.
Fiddle Creek
A commission order was approved awarding the contract for replacement of the Fiddle Creek Road bridge outside of Labadie to Arnold based Kozeny-Wagner, Inc.
The Kozeny-Wagner bid for the one-span, 86-foot-long pre-stressed concrete girder bridge over Fiddle Creek was $566,853.
The project is estimated to cost just over $750,000 with the county receiving $600,800 in federal funds and a local match of $150,200.
The Fiddle Creek project has been cumbersome for the county and the physical construction costs don’t truly reflect the overall project costs to taxpayers, county officials said.
Last summer property owners on Fiddle Creek Road required the county purchase property easements before work could begin.
The property was necessary for the county to replace the Fiddle Creek Road bridge.
According to county documents from June 2018, Franklin County paid Jerome and Susan Schlichter $4,250 for 0.06 of an acre of right of way and 0.16 of an acre of temporary construction easement.
At that time, then First District Commissioner Tim Brinker said the amount was higher than the county would like to have paid, but the property owners insisted trees on the property were worth the amount they demanded.
“The cost was originally much higher,” Brinker said. “It took four or five months of negotiating to get to that point.”
Brinker added the agreement with the Schlichters still cost the county less than if it would have condemned the property, which he estimates could have cost three times as much.
Since some of the funding for the bridge replacement project is administered through the East West Gateway Council of Governments, the project needed to stay on a specific time line and at that point, the county had already asked for a three-month extension.
Schoeneberg Bridge
Also on Tuesday, the commission also approved a contract for engineering work to eventually replace the Schoeneberg bridge between Highway YY and Cedar Fork Road near New Haven.
Engineering firm Horner & Shifrin, Inc., based in O’Fallon, Mo., will be paid $39,432 to prepare the design and development of necessary documents for the bridge replacement project.
The small bridge was closed in July 2018 after an 18-inch by 18-inch hole appeared in the road deck and emergency repairs had to be made.
County Highway Administrator Ron Williams said the short-span bridge was already on the radar, but the emergency last summer moved it to the forefront.
At that time, Horner & Shifrin Inc. was paid $15,024 to study the bridge and present findings on how to best replace the approximate 20-foot span.
Williams estimated replacing the bridge would cost about $250,000. He added that because the project will have to be done quickly, it will have to be done with all county funds.
Williams said the process of applying for state or federal funding for the project would simply take too long and the need is too great to wait.
Since the bridge was not on the state bridge inspection list, little is really known about its history.
“We really have no way of telling how old it is,” Williams said. “It does have a rock foundation.”
2019 Projects
Williams stressed each of the bridge projects listed in the 2019 objective are at different stages and actually construction on some may not happen until 2020, but the preliminary work will be done this year.
“It’s all been submitted to MoDOT (Missouri Department of Transportation), they just have to give the final blessing,” Williams said.
Other bridge projects scheduled for 2019 include:
• Complete construction and close out Shawnee Ford bridge.
• Finish construction and close out Possum Hollow bridge.
• Complete design and acquire right of way for Ridge Road bridge.
• Consultant selection for Boeuf Creek bridge.
• Agreement with MoDOT for Elmont Road bridge.