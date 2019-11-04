A Front Street rezoning request was given final approval by the Washington City Council Monday, Oct, 28.
The council voted 8-0 to rezone three lots from C-1 light commercial to R-1B single-family residential from 806 to 814 W. Front St.
The lots rezoned include a corner lot at High and Front streets owned by Jim Wilson. West of the corner lot is property with a different owner, Hadley Holt, who also applied for the rezoning. The furthest west property, which is vacant, is owned by Wilson.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, noted that the property is between Front and Main streets and it has been residential as far back as city records show prior to 2015. That is when it was rezoned C-1 for a proposed train museum that was never built at that location.
“Essentially this is bringing it back into conformance,” he said.
Maniaci added that Wilson plans to raze the home on the corner lot where he is proposing a new home.
The city’s planning board voted 7-0 Oct. 14 to recommend approval by the council.
Preliminary Plat
The council Monday also approved the preliminary plat for Wilson’s vacant lot, which is across from Fischer Oil.
Wilson is proposing three lots, all over the 6,000-square-foot minimum, which will face Main Street, he said.
The plat is in the “Heath Sind” subdivision,” according to records.
The proposed layout is similar to the adjoining lot sizes and shape, bringing the subdivision into conformance with the rest of the block, Maniaci previously stated.
Wilson is proposing 1,200-square-foot homes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one-car garages.
Maniaci added that Wilson will rebuild on the same footprint of the home he is taking down at Front and High streets.