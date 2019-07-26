A 29-year-old convicted sex offender was arrested last week in possession of a firearm following an alleged assault.
Steven M. Hilton, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
The charges stem from a July 15 incident at a home in the 1200 block of Melton Lane, Parkway Village, where Hilton allegedly assaulted a victim, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Hilton drove from the scene before deputies arrived. He was stopped shortly after in St. Clair by deputies and St. Clair police.
In April 2018, Hilton was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested in January 2018 while in possession of methamphetamine that was found near the center console in the vehicle he was in, according to St. Clair police.
Hilton has multiple prior misdemeanor and felony convictions in several jurisdictions in the area.
In 2014 he was charged in St. Francois County courts with second-degree child molestation, a misdemeanor. The victim was 13 when the molestation occurred, authorities said. In 2018 he was charged in Franklin County Circuit Court with felony failure to register as a sex offender. The charge is still pending, according to court records.