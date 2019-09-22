A medical marijuana company is seeking permits for two sites in a Washington industrial park.
However, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHSS) last week indicated they would be located in another county, and congressional district.
Noah’s Arc Foundation, LLC, is seeking separate permits — one for growing and another for infusing — medical pot at a site in the Heidmann Industrial Park. The site is described as “raw land” and no address has been designated, according to DHSS.
The state released information Sept. 10, of companies seeking permits for cultivation, manufacturing and selling medical marijuana.
In that list, the state located the Noah’s Ark proposed sites in Washington County.
That brings the total number of permits sought in Washington to six — including the four dispensaries seeking permits within the city limits.
There also are permit applications for manufacturing and cultivation filed by MR 5025 OH100, LLC, east of Washington at 5025 Old Highway 100.
Districts
The state is required by the law to approve at least 60 commercial growers, 86 facilities that manufacture marijuana-infused products and 192 dispensary licenses, 24 dispensaries for each of the state’s eight congressional districts.
All of Franklin County is in the 3rd Congressional District. The district includes Lincoln, Warren, Montgomery, Callaway, Osage, Gasconade, Maries, Miller and Cole counties. There also are portions of St. Charles, Jefferson and Camden counties in the district.
At the release of the permit application information, DHSS noted that there have been issues aligning the applicants with the correct districts where they seek to open medical marijuana sites.
For example, the Noah’s Arc Foundation is listed in Washington County, the 8th Congressional District, when it should have been listed in the 3rd District.
Noah’s Arc Foundation, LLC, has a total of 11 permit applications filed with the state, including three for cultivation, five for dispensaries and three for manufacturing. The proposed sites are in six different counties statewide and a site in St. Louis city.
Operations
There are four potential operations, which include cultivation where the product is grown, infusion operations where the marijuana is infused into products, dispensaries where the medical marijuana is sold and labs where the marijuana is tested.
There will be 10 facilities in Missouri licensed to test medical marijuana. There are no testing sites proposed in Franklin County.
Medicinal marijuana was legalized in Missouri in November 2018 through a constitutional amendment approved by voters. The plan is to have the new industry implemented by the end of 2019.
Revenue generated through licensing fees are earmarked for a new fund for veteran health care. According to DHSS, it is expected that $20 million annually would be collected through the fees.
Process
The state has received 2,163 online applications. In addition, there were more than 100 businesses that reportedly had trouble applying to the state through the website.
According to DHSS, a third-party blind scorer will review and score the Evaluation Criteria Scoring Questions for all facility applications, stripped of any identifying information. Applications must be approved or denied for licensure by DHSS within 150 days of the application submission date.
The state expects to start licensing businesses in December.