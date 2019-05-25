At the beginning of May, phones were ringing nonstop in the Franklin County Assessor’s office. That volume is now down to about one call per day.
Assessor Tom Copeland says communication is the key in answering the questions of county residents whose property taxes will increase as a result of 2019 assessments.
As of Tuesday, Copeland said there were only three residents who have appealed their assessments to the Board of Equalization out of about 45,000 tax bills mailed out. He credits communication between his office and residents who have been successful in resolving any issues.
“This shows we are doing our job,” he said. “Don’t get upset and kick the dog before you talk to us. The whole thing is to communicate.”
Every two years the Franklin County Assessor’s office evaluates 75,000 parcels throughout the county. Of those reassessments this year, about 45,000 parcels increased in value and those property owners will pay more taxes.
“A lot of times, people simply forget about renovations or additions they’ve made to the homes that will make the values go up,” Copeland said. “For example, they may turn a deck into a sunroom or add a shed to the property right after an assessment year.”
There is still a month to go for residents to protest, but even with 45,000 increases, the appeals are still lower than in previous years.
“We usually have about 250 per year,” Copeland said. “Some years have been as high as 800 to 1,200.”
After an article in the May 1 edition of The Missourian, Copeland said he was attacked on social media about the assessments and assured residents his property taxes went up as well.
“We don’t single out any individuals,” he said. “In fact, the assessment on my property is actually done by the state of Missouri, not this office.”
Notices
On notices mailed out this year, Copeland added a paragraph reminding property owners his office is not responsible for the actual amount of property taxes they will pay this year.
The paragraph reads: “The Assessor determines the value only: the taxing entities determine tax rates. If you feel your taxes are too high, then you should involve yourself in the budget process of the taxing entities on your tax bill and make your voice heard at their budget meetings.”
Trends
Copeland noted about 30,000 properties in the county did not go up in value, and even as some property values are increasing, they are still not back to the same values they were before the real estate crash in 2008.
He explained in addition to physically inspecting all 75,000 parcels for improvements or deterioration, the county uses a mass appraisal system that compares the sale prices of similar properties in similar areas to help determine rising or falling property values.
“We had a decline in sales in 2008, 2009 and 2010,” Copeland said. “It stabilized in 2012 and we’ve seen an increase in the last two years.”
There also is a check and balance system in place to make sure assessments are being done properly and tax bills are calculated correctly.
The county assessor places a value on property for tax purposes. The state gives the county assessors guidelines to follow in placing values on real estate and personal property. Railroads and utilities are assessed by the state.
“The Missouri State Tax Commission monitors my work,” Copeland said. “They don’t just take our word for it. They actually go out and check parcels themselves.”
The property is assessed at a percentage of market value.
Commercial and industrial property is assessed at 32 percent; residential at 19 percent; and agricultural at 12 percent.
Taxing Entities
There are 14 school districts, seven ambulance districts, 10 fire districts, two library districts, one hospital district, four sewer districts, and five road and bridge districts that collect taxes in Franklin County.
The dramatic drop in property sales, values and foreclosures a decade ago forced many of these taxing districts to attempt to provide the same services to residents with much less money coming in.
Depending on where a taxpayer resides in the county, their home or property could fall within several of these separate taxing districts which, as Copeland has explained, have their own tax rate.
The amount each entity collects is based on a percentage of the overall value of the property and will fluctuate from year to year based on the property values.
Since many of the taxing entities saw less money coming in over the past decade, many had asked voters to increase tax rates just to keep operating budgets near the same levels they were prior to 2008.