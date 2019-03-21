Franklin County Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson has demanded an in-person meeting with St. Louis County emergency communication officials regarding the lack of cooperation from the neighboring county.
“We need to have a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting,” Hinson said. “They wanted to do everything over email with no phone or face-to-face conversations. I’m told this will be two personalities clashing and I’m not sure how it’s going to go.”
At issue is the use of St. Louis County emergency radio frequencies by Franklin County fire and EMS departments.
Currently, there are agreements in place for the two counties to use each other’s frequencies when they are operating at aid incidents on either side of the county line.
Franklin County uses an analog VHF system and St. Louis County operates on a digital 800 megahertz system.
But, Hinson says although Franklin County upheld its end of the deal, St. Louis County did not by requiring Franklin County departments to use their codes unless they purchased specific radios.
Hinson believes the radio frequencies should be offered to Franklin County without the new radio requirement due not only to the high expense, but the fact it limits the aid Franklin County can offer.
He feels St. Louis County is basically using the specific radio equipment simply as an excuse not to give up its radio frequencies and did not like Franklin County having them.
“We are supposed to have nationwide interoperability and we can’t even communicate with a neighboring county,” Hinson said. “This comes down to our departments not being able to assist St. Louis County residents.”
Hinson added similar mutual aid and communication agreements also are in place with St. Charles and Jefferson counties, but they are not having the same communication issues.
Front Lines
Boles Fire District borders St. Louis County and runs mutual aid calls to Pacific, Eureka, Metro West and Monarch fire districts on a semi-regular basis.
Chief Jim Casey says the current communication system is challenging, but he and his crews have learned to operate within the restrictions and he appreciates Hinson’s efforts.
When providing mutual aid, St. Louis County dispatchers can initiate a “patch” which allows Boles personnel to hear and communicate on the 800 megahertz system.
“When it works, it works OK,” Casey said. “But when we have issues, we have issues. We had a first alarm with Pacific last Friday and everything worked fine, but you never know what type of emergency is going to come in.”
Another drawback of not being on the same frequencies and instead using the patch system is it essentially cuts Boles fire crews off of communication with Franklin County dispatchers.
“When we go to St. Louis County we tell our dispatch we are switching over,” Casey said. “Then we have to make sure we keep at least one radio on the VHF frequency so we can hear and still communicate with Franklin County.”
During large incidents, different aspects of the response such as water supply, operations, or staging of resources can all be assigned different radio channels that the incident commander can monitor.
This is done to free up radio traffic on the main frequencies used by the front line responders.
Casey added the patch only works for one channel so in a large incident in St. Louis County, Boles personnel can only monitor the patched channel and are not able to hear other communications.
“It always complicates things when we are not on the same system,” Casey said. “It complicates safety and what you may be missing on other channels.”