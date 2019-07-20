It may be several years down the road, but members of the Franklin County Transportation Committee are tentatively agreeable with forgoing grant money to instead defer the funds to the Highway 47 improvement project in Union.
Since 2011, 5 percent of the total taxes brought into the Franklin County Road and Bridge sales tax fund are set aside as grants and given to other municipalities or road districts in the county.
Each municipality can apply for the grants to fund transportation-related projects in their home communities.
In the past, members of the committee have been gracious with their counterparts and allowed them to have a larger share of the grant money if they have particularly large or pressing projects, or if an entity has not requested or received money in a number of years.
According to the preliminary numbers from the county auditor, the road and bridge fund brought in $6.43 million in sales taxes in 2018.
Five percent of that total leaves just more than $323,000 to be doled out for the grants.
This year, five entities, Washington Special Road District, Pacific, Union, St. Clair and New Haven, have requested $396,943 in grant funds from the Franklin County Transportation Committee.
Highway 47
After the cities of Washington and St. Clair opted out of the immediate plans to put any funding into the Highway 47 widening project, it was agreed the city of Union, the Union Special Road District and Franklin County would join forces to move the project forward.
The three vested entities agreed that the city of Union would take the lead on the project since the prime focus, the intersection of Highways 47 and 50, lies within Union city limits.
While several funding options are being considered to pay for the roughly $10 million project, the idea of using the county transportation grants was brought up since the Highway 47 corridor affects residents of the entire county even if a community is not located directly in the corridor.
The road and bridge sales tax generates more than $6 million in funds annually for the county transportation needs. The total each year fluctuates with consumer spending and the overall economy.
If these numbers hold true, more than $300,000 would be set aside each year for the county grants, or if the committee members agree, the money could be banked and used for the Highway 47 project.
Union
Committee Chairman Jonathan Zimmermann, who has ties with both the city of Union and the special road district, said the project is at least two years away and understands if the other members would not be willing to forgo their annual share of the funds.
He added however the project is funded, it will have to be over several years.
“We all know how budgets work,” Zimmermann said. “We also know none of us can go out and fund a large project by ourselves. We just have to find a way to break the project into fundable pieces.”
As part of its 2019 grant submission to the committee, the city of Union has asked for $25,000 to fund half of a $50,000 cost to hire a consultant to look at what pieces Union can and should focus on first.
“Is that the optimum way of looking at projects?” Zimmermann said. “No, but that seems to be the direction we are going in.”
He added the overall purpose of the $150,000 Highway 47 corridor study completed last year was to identify portions that need improvement.
Members
At the meeting Thursday, representatives from Sullivan and Pacific expressed their willingness to defer funds to the Union project in the future.
During the past few grant cycles, committee members have been very accommodating to the needs of specific communities and for projects which will benefit the county as a whole.
There also are stipulations in the group’s bylaws that restrict the overall amount any one entity can receive over a given period of time and what percentage of a project can be funded.
2019 Grant Cycle
Here are the amounts requested from the committee for the 2019 grant cycle:
• Washington Special Road District — $153,573,
• City of Pacific — $75,000,
• City of Union — $25,000,
• City of Union — $43,156,
• City of St. Clair — $50,000, and
• City of New Haven — $50,000.