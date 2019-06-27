Washington city officials Monday said they only bowed out of the funding of a Highway 47 realignment, but still are supporting the plan and would endorse proposals impacting the roadway in Union.
At a Washington Area Highway and Transportation Committee meeting, Mayor Sandy Lucy noted there still will be representation from Washington on the Highway 47 Corridor Committee and will support plans leading up to the time the city will participate fiscally.
“We commented similarly to St. Clair that we felt that we would be more interested in contributing funding when the road got closer to this way,” she said. “It would be difficult for us to commit funds now when it could be 20-30 years before it comes here. St. Clair had first indicated that.”
The comments were in response to a decision earlier this month by Washington and St. Clair to sit out of the realignment project while plans are only addressing the Highway 47 intersection at Highway 50. After that meeting, Franklin County, the Union Special Road District and city of Union agreed to move forward with the realignment.
Bill Miller Sr., transportation committee member, questioned if the Highway 47 Committee members understood the position of Washington and St. Clair to hold back on funding the intersection in Union.
“It didn’t seem to be a problem when we stated it,” Lucy said. “We were respectful about it. We just felt that it would be difficult for us — our half-cent transportation sales tax is extended all the way to 2030 and that funding is committed to paying off what we have here with Highway 100.”
“I don’t think we are backing out 100 percent,” added Steve Sullentrup, Washington councilman. “We are just backing out of the financial part of it.”
John Nilges, Washington public works director, noted that Washington still would be represented on the Highway 47 Committee.
“We are not backing out,” he stated. “We are just not taking the lead.”
Washington Transportation Committee member Bob Engemann asked if the committee was asked for an endorsement of a proposal of realigning the highway in Union, would it be given.
“Oh, yeah,” Lucy responded. “We are still on the committee — we’re still there.”
“We’re just trying to get over that first item,” Nilges said, “that most expensive item.”
‘Independent Utility’
Nilges explained that Highway 47 in the city limits of Union is viewed by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) as an “independent utility.”
That means the scope of a proposed environmental impact study into the path of Highway 47 could be shortened to include only the corridor through Union, not the entire stretch of the roadway through Franklin County.
“(Independent utility) is a term used in the funding world. It would include the area through Union, city limits to city limits,” Nilges said.
“They can move forward with doing their environmental study on their own, rather than have everyone in the corridor involved,” he added. “Since that section is most costly . . . that can be evaluated as a different item and I think that is the critical path.”
Nilges explained that a primary concern for Washington is that if the environmental study is conducted for Highway 47 from Washington to St. Clair, the findings may no longer be usable.
“The biggest concern is if all of the entities get involved and we have an environmental study from point A Washington to Point B St. Clair, and send quite a bit of money that it gets put on the shelf.
“Then 10 years down the road, that shelved study may not be applicable,” he said. “So why not break the middle portion out, which is the critical path item and the highest dollar amount, and hone in on that.”
According to Nilges, the environmental impacts are much less outside the city of Union because there is no major river, nor railroads.
Ray Frankenberg II added the environmental study will point the plans to the best direction.
“They are calling it an environmental assessment, but it also is costs and everything else,” he said. “It is not just whether we have some bugs out there we have to protect. It is the whole picture of who gets impacted by this.”
Depending on environmental issues located in the study, a potential “tie-in” point for a new Highway 47 between Union and Washington has yet to be determined.
“If you are going to move the tie-in point, you affect the later environmental study of us coming from Washington to that point because it may be different environmental factors the further north than where it is today,” noted L.B. Eckelkamp, Washington Transportation Committee member.
Funding
Another reason it is important for Union and Franklin County to take the lead on the project, is those are the only entities that can apply for grants, including Surface Transportation Program (STP) that have a federal match of 80 percent.
“We can’t internally apply for those projects because they are not in our jurisdiction,” Nilges said. “But the city of Union can and Franklin County can because it is in their jurisdiction — they can get the 80-20 grants and that is the path they hope to go down.”
According to Nilges, there is the potential to use grants administered by the county through a road and bridge sales tax.
Each year, the county sets aside between $250,000 and $300,000 from its road and bridge sales tax for a grant program in which local cities and road districts can apply for funding for transportation projects.
The distribution of money is recommended by the Franklin County Transportation Committee and received final approval from the county commission.
Typically Washington uses grant monies to offset the local match for 80-20 grants,
“We may do away with that for the time being to offset this Highway 47 corridor,” Nilges said. “We would forgo (seeking grants) to have Franklin County assist with 47.
“We did that with the lighting on the bridge in 2012 when all of the entities came together for one year and agreed to not go after the $250,000.
“We could do that over a period of time,” Nilges added. “It has been discussed.”
Miller added that there should be regional interest in aligning Highway 47 as an alternate route between Interstate 70 and Interstate 44 to bypass Interstate 270.
“They have been talking about that for 30 years but nothing has happened,” he said. “Except the bridge here.”
“It seems the old thoughts that it was going to be needed should be obvious now,” added Frankenberg.
Transportation Committee Chairman Bill Straatmann said there also may be freight-way grants available.