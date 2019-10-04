Franklin County commissioners Tuesday agreed to renew an operations agreement with the Missouri Department of Public Safety for the Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit.
“It’s made up of multi-county law enforcement folk,” Commissioner Tim Brinker said. “They are well versed in the narcotics scene and industry. We support it here because drugs are not limited to one county, they are regionally dealt with.
“When we do deal with it as a region, we can cross jurisdictional lines and still have jurisdiction, as that multi-county task unit,” he added. “There is value in that and we’ve seen the results from it. We are going to continue doing so.”
The unit, created in 2014, will receive equipment from the Department of Defense for use.