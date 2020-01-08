The much-anticipated commission vote to rezone all of Franklin County was tabled Tuesday.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker had assured the public the vote would be taken and about a dozen residents were in attendance at the commission meeting.
“I apologize to anyone who made special trips,” Brinker said. “But, we are going to table this until next week. We want everyone to have time to review the commission order before a final decision is made.”
Although the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting was posted online 24 hours before the meeting time of 10 a.m., the entire agenda packet, including all documents associated with the commission order to be voted on, was not posted until later in the day Monday.
According to state of Missouri Sunshine Laws, the county was well within compliance for posting the agenda and in fact, is not even required to post it online but does so as a courtesy to residents.
The law simply states the agenda must be posted somewhere in public view and it is posted in a bulletin case directly outside the commission chambers, as well as electronically.
“We wanted to go above and beyond,” Brinker said. “It took a little more time to make sure everything was ready. With the holidays, and people being out we wanted to make sure all the i’s were dotted and t’s were crossed before we vote.”
Brinker added transparency was paramount and assured all those in attendance the commission order on rezoning will be on next week’s meeting agenda scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m.
Commission Order
Language in the tabled commission order included:
Whereas after conducting a public hearing and giving consideration to such amendments the County Commission has determined that adopting said amendments is in the best interest of Franklin County.
It is therefore ordered by the County Commission of Franklin County as follows:
1. The proposed amendments be and are hereby adopted.
2. The Planning and Zoning Department is hereby directed to cause such amendments to be incorporated and included in the Franklin County Land Use Regulations and that a sufficient number of copies of the Land Use Regulations with the amendments included, as appropriate, be prepared and distributed so as to provide sufficient copies to appropriate County officials and employees and to have copies available for public viewing.
It is further ordered that any application or document which was filed in an appropriate manner with the Planning and Zoning Department prior to the effective date of this Order shall be processed under the previous regulations unless the applicant elects, in writing, to comply with the newly amended regulations.
Neither Brinker nor First District Commissioner Todd Boland have officially voiced their intentions to vote in favor of the rezoning, however, they both seem to be leaning in the direction of approving the changes.
No countywide zoning changes have been undertaken since 1999.
Planning Director Scottie Eagan has explained why specific areas were zoned in each way, including promoting commercial development near major roadways and building new homes to accommodate westward expansion of population from the St. Louis area into the rural communities.