Roughly 500 county food establishments, their owners and the hundreds of people they employ would be affected by new regulations being considered by the Franklin County Commission.
In the wake of six county food establishments being inspected during a hepatitis A outbreak, the commission is considering mandating all food service employees to have a vaccination against the virus.
A commission order to put vaccine regulations in place was tabled unanimously Tuesday by the commission so they can further review the order even though it had already made it to the meeting agenda.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said only two of the commissioners had seen the order and all three needed to sit down and discuss it.
“There are a lot of details that need to be worked out before we pass something that will change the face of the food service industry in our county,” Brinker said. “The delay is three-fold. How does this affect volunteers? Do we need to install a funding process? When does the process start and will it be included in the annual restaurant inspections?”
Brinker said he has contacted the state of Missouri to get information on what/how other counties in the state have handled similar health vaccine mandates. He is hopeful much of the current commission order that was drafted will be used in the final draft.
In the St. Louis area, only St. Louis County requires a hepatitis A vaccine for food workers. St. Charles, Warren and Jefferson counties do not require hepatitis A vaccines.
“We’re not doing this to hurt anybody,” Brinker said. “We are going to do this right and consider something more appropriate for Franklin County.”
First District Commissioner Todd Boland agreed extra time was needed.
“We need to make sure we get it right the first time,” Boland said. “We also need to make sure we can police it. What about fairs and picnics?”
Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson said he also wants to make sure whatever the commission passes is right for this particular county.
“My biggest issue is not over regulating the population,” Hinson said. “I also want to protect volunteers.”
Health Department
All three commissioners met with county health department director Angie Hittson immediately after the commission meeting Tuesday to answer questions and tweak the new regulations.
Brinker said he hopes to see it come to a vote in the near future.
Hittson told the commission the number of hepatitis A cases continues to grow and now stands at 55 with about 80 percent of the cases here being confirmed drug users.
Individuals at the highest risk of contracting and spreading hepatitis A are people with bad hygiene like drug users, the homeless and men who have sex with other men.
She added most of these high-risk groups are hesitant to report illness or talk to employers in fear of retribution, or losing their jobs.
Since the beginning of the year, the county health department has administered 1,687 hepatitis A vaccines.
“So far we’ve had five ill food handlers,” Hittson said. “We’ve seen a shift for this virus being foodborne to more person-to-person transmission. The risk to the county is greater because many of the people in the high-risk community work in the food industry.”
Hittson added the health department has had overwhelming support from business owners in cooperating and being proactive in stopping the outbreak.
“We haven’t had any push back at all,” Hittson said. “They all support the creation of a regulation and some are shocked we didn’t already have this.”
Hittson added the health department is in full support of the commission putting the regulations in place.
Outbreak
To declare an official end to the outbreak, there must be a period of 100 days, or two incubation periods, with no new cases.
Currently, no patrons of any food establishments in Franklin County have contracted hepatitis A from eating at a county restaurant.
Health officials have repeatedly stated all of the 55 cases are linked in some way and can be traced back to the first diagnosed case in January.
Hittson says her staff is ahead of the ongoing hepatitis A outbreak in the county, but she does not see an end in sight.
“The best-case scenario would be to see cases drop because we have vaccinated enough people to stop the spread,” she said. “The worst case would be that people stop seeking care and we miss diagnoses.”
Hittson added there is no doubt in her mind there are additional cases in the county that have been missed or that haven’t been reported.