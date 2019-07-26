The Franklin County Commission is updating the methods for disclosing potential conflicts of interest for all elected officials and employees.
Currently, all elected officials are required to file quarterly statements with the Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC) that include any and all monies coming in or out of their public campaign accounts.
This reporting allows the public to monitor how public money is being spent and which individuals, businesses or political action groups are supporting which candidates financially.
The reports also are intended to ensure public officials do not benefit from their elected offices by offering contracts or other favors to donors.
The commission order passed Tuesday states the proper operation of county government requires that public officials and employees be independent, impartial and responsible to the people.
Conflicts of Interest
The commissioners, who have a substantial personal or private interest, as defined by state law, in any bill shall disclose on the records of the county commission the nature of his/her interest and shall disqualify himself/herself from voting on any matters relating to this interest.
Disclosure Reports
Each elected official, appointed heads of departments and other employees as required by the county order or state law, the general counsel, and the members of planning and zoning Commission, shall disclose the information by May 1 if any such transaction were engaged in during the previous calendar year;
The chief purchasing officer also shall disclose by May 1, for the previous calendar year.
Filing of Reports
All reports shall be filed with the Franklin County clerk and with the MEC at such times they are required by the state and the records shall be available for public inspection.
No person is required to file more than one financial interest statement in any calendar year.
Effective Date
This order will be in full force and effect from the time it was passed Tuesday and will remain in effect until amended or repealed by the county commission or Missouri law.
The county clerk shall forward a certified copy of this order within 10 days of passage to the Ethics Commission Office and shall deliver a copy to each person who is required to file a disclosure report in accordance with this order.
Reports
Elected officials, or those running for office in Missouri, who are spending more than $1,000 on their campaigns required to file the MEC reports in January, April, July and October.
During an election year, candidates also are required updated reports eight days before an election and 30 days after.
Any donations over $5,000 must be filed separately as are donations coming in within 48 hours of an Election Day.
If a candidate does not have any money coming into or flowing out of their campaign accounts, a statement of limited financial activity must also be filed.