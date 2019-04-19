Franklin County commissioners are putting their collective feet down on the potential for added costs to any county projects funded with taxpayer money — and if it has to happen, they have to approve it first.
On Tuesday the commission voted to deny a change order that would increase the overall price of a communications tower being installed at the county jail by $385.
At issue was the tower being upgraded from a single phase to three phase after the original contract was competitively bid and awarded to P.B. Electric, LLC and the decision to allow the cost increase was done without the commission’s approval.
Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson said he had a serious problem approving something now that was not approved before the work was done.
“There was no approval before the action,” Hinson said. “I know it’s only $385, but we didn’t know about it until after the fact.”
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the commission is still uncertain if a county employee allowed the $385 upgrade to go forward, or if the contractor did it on their own on the assumption they could just bill the additional cost.
“We’re not sure who Ok’d the work to progress,” Brinker said. “We have a meeting scheduled for next week with all parties involved and we will get to the bottom of this. We have to hold firm on our ‘no change order’ stance.”
Brinker added with this being the very beginning of a $30 million project with 48 potential contractors thus far, the county does not want to set the precedent that change orders will be accepted.
“The only way there should ever be a change order is if we (county) request it, or there is an act of God,” Brinker said. “We have to make sure the tone is set that we are intolerant of change orders.”