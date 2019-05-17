The Franklin County Commission approved the execution of an application for VHF radio frequencies in the county to be used for emergency services.
The application is just the first step of making enhancements to the radio system used by Franklin County fire and EMS departments.
Franklin County Emergency Coordinator Abe Cook said the application now will be reviewed by the Federal Communications Commission.
He noted this is the first step of getting licensing for providing more radio coverage throughout the county.
The application itself will cost around $13,000 in addition to the consulting fee, Cook said. He doesn’t expect the project to cost any more than $16,000.
“Now, we’re able to get the appropriate filtering and equipment going,” Cook said.
Cook expects the review process with the FCC to take a couple of months.