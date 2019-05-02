More than a year after a lawsuit forced the overhauling of the planning and zoning hearing process, the Franklin County Commission has approved a rezoning request it first approved in April 2018.
The rezoning is for Eastland Oaks, Inc. The applicant is seeking to rezone two parcels totaling about 24 acres from residential development (RD) to residential development 1 (RD1).
The property is located on St. John’s Road near Eastland Oaks Drive.
The same request was made at the April 2018 planning and zoning meeting and was unanimously supported by the plan board. The request was scheduled to go before the county commission in May 2018 for final approval.
Also in May 2018, Judge James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, ruled on a case involving a proposed concrete plant near Gray Summit. Judge Dowd’s decision found Franklin County erred by not having a public hearing during a Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
When the Eastland Oaks rezoning was first heard by the plan board, there was no public hearing. Because of Judge Dowd’s ruling, the county’s legal team said the request needed to be reheard with a public hearing.
The planning and zoning commission considered the application for a second time on June 26, 2018, which resulted in a recommendation for approval of the request based upon a vote of six members in favor of approval and two members abstaining.
Upon the planning and zoning board’s recommendation of approval, a public hearing was scheduled before the county commission for Aug. 9, 2018.
In September, the Franklin County Commission met in open session to review and discuss the evidence and testimony presented at the public hearing, and determined that the requested rezoning would not be detrimental to the area in question and would be beneficial to the county as a whole.
Subdivision
Cameron Lueken, with Wunderlich Surveying and Engineering, representing the applicant Eastland Oaks, Inc., gave a presentation to the board at both hearings.
Lueken said RD1 is a relatively new zoning district. He said the rezoning was needed to satisfy the housing need in the area.
The difference between RD and RD1 is pretty simple and RD1 is actually more restrictive, Lueken said. In RD, the minimum lot size is 30,000 square feet. In RD1, that shrinks to 10,000 square feet.
However, the density of one dwelling per 10,000 square feet remains the same. This means RD1 can’t have multifamily homes, like duplexes.
“RD1 offers more protection,” Lueken said.
Developer William Eckelkamp cited a growing need for the homes. He said many people want to live near Washington because of the commute, but can’t find a place to live.
Eckelkamp said he envisioned the homes as being priced at the $275,000 to $300,000 range. He said it would be a slight step down from the homes currently in Eastland Oaks, but they would still be high quality.
Lawsuit
The decision from Dowd stemmed from a case with a history of more than four years.
Kirkwood-based Landvatter Ready Mix sought a conditional use permit (CUP) to open a concrete plant in February 2014. The plant was to be located at Old Route 66/West Osage Street across the street from the Missouri Department of Transportation facility near Pacific in the Gray Summit area.
Neighbors of the proposed development, led by Kelly Brothers Mason, opposed the plan. The CUP application eventually was pulled, but in May 2015, Roger Landvatter applied for a rezoning instead.
At that meeting, the plan board voted 9-1 in favor of Landvatter’s request. The Franklin County Commission approved the rezoning at its Sept. 1, 2015, meeting.
Mason and the Concerned Citizens Against Landvatter Ready Mix appealed the decision.
The case eventually ended up in the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. The appeals court originally found for the county, but that decision was appealed and reversed by Judge Dowd.
In his judgment, Dowd wrote that residents were deprived of their due process because of the way the county ran the hearing process. Dowd wrote Mason and other objectors to the plan weren’t allowed to comment “at a meaningful time in a meaningful manner.”