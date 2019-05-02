East Central College recently announced that Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner will serve as the speaker for the 49th annual spring commencement Saturday, May 11.
Dr. Tincher-Ladner is president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, the nation’s oldest and largest honor society for students seeking associate degrees and credentials from community colleges. Most of her time is spent creating opportunities for some of the nation’s hardest working students by connecting them to life-changing scholarships and family-sustaining employment.
“I tell my children that I have the best job on the planet,” she explained. “I am a passionate champion for community colleges and community college students. I love using data to tell their stories and to advocate for the support of these amazing students and their quality institutions of higher learning.”
With nearly 30 years in higher education, she has been a community college math, chemistry and physics instructor; computer programmer; database administrator; institutional researcher; and university faculty member. She serves on national boards for the College Promise Campaign, the Center for Community College Student Engagement and the American Association of Community College’s Commission on Student Success.
Dr. Tincher-Ladner joined the Phi Theta Kappa staff in 2012 as the chief information and research officer. She served as the interim executive director of Phi Theta Kappa and as the secretary and an ex-officio member of the Phi Theta Kappa Board of Directors.
Prior to working at Phi Theta Kappa, Dr. Tincher-Ladner was the director of Institutional Research and Planning at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
She received a Ph.D. in education leadership from Mississippi State University and both a master’s and bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Southern Mississippi.
“East Central College has a long history with Phi Theta Kappa,” said Dr. Jon Bauer, ECC president. “The organization has been an important part of our campus culture over the years, and we are honored to have Dr. Tincher-Ladner as our speaker this year.”