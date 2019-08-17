The SOAR to 2024 strategic plan for East Central College was unveiled Wednesday night, Aug. 14, to the public.
“The event went well,” President Jon Bauer told The Missourian.
Highlights of the plan were on display in the board meeting room in Buescher Hall.
The ECC Board of Trustees will officially vote on the plan at its meeting Monday, Aug. 26.
Before the meeting, strategic planning committee members were prepared to make adjustments as they saw fit according to the feedback received.
However, Bauer said Thursday morning the plan presented to the public will be the same one presented to the trustees.
College trustees, ECC Foundation members and strategic planning committee members were present at the open house.
Five action statements were presented at the open house, each with a list of specific objectives. The new mission and vision statements also were on display.
Partnerships
Michelle Smith, executive director of institutional effectiveness, said that many of the objectives presented under the action statements are quantifiable.
One example is under the partnerships action statement there is an objective to increase early college headcount to 600 students by Oct. 31, 2024.
This plan aims to strengthen partnerships with local high schools, higher education institutions and employers to drive intellectual and economic development in the region.
An ECC adjunct workshop was held Saturday, Aug. 10, for all Union, Rolla, online and dual credit adjunct instructors.
Smith said the college had a great turnout. Among the discussion topics were targeted dual credit information, best practices in online learning, and faculty and support roles in retention.
Also included in the action plan is an objective to increase the annual number of students transferring to a four-year institution to 201 by June 30, 2024.
The college also is striving to create 10 new in-operation training partnerships for specific programs as part of a “Work Here, Train Here” initiative by June 30, 2024.
“It’s outreach as well as community engagement,” said Smith.
Alongside reaching out to high schools and higher education institutions, Smith said the college also has events planned to meet with industry partners.
“We’re trying to ensure partnerships in all directions,” she said.
Pathways
The pathways action statement works to develop clear academic and career pathways with personalized support to increase enrollment and promote student success.
The first objective is to create a Guided Pathways model to help students identify their goals and barriers, and to chart clear routes to timely completion by progressing through carefully sequenced courses with recognizable academic milestones and integrated support services by June 1, 2023.
“It more explicitly coordinates degree plans through mapping,” said Smith, “and ensures pathways are clear to students.”
The second objective states: Develop effective and efficient credit and noncredit programs that support students’ attainment of academic and career goals by June 30, 2024.
The college hopes to also increase annual credit hour production to 60,000 and award 720 degrees and certificates annually both by June 30, 2024.
The last objective the college has is to build a culture of assessment around Institutional Student Learning Outcomes across the curriculum and in cocurricular programs and activities by June 30, 2024.
Employees
Under the employee action statement, the college is striving to create a culture of collaboration and learning to attract, retain and develop diverse and talented employees.
This will be achieved through enhancing the knowledge and skills of employees through relevant professional development with a goal of 65 percent positive responses to the Chronicle Great Colleges to Work For survey by 2024.
Faculty was introduced to the plan Tuesday, Aug. 13, during a professional development training that was continued Wednesday.
“We focused on retention and success,” said Smith, adding the faculty all had “great” questions. She noted the faculty is “extremely thoughtful” through research and sharing ideas amongst one another.
The training will continue throughout the semester as part of the strategic plan.
Other objectives under the statement include recognizing the recruitment and retention of faculty and staff is critical to the institution’s success, strengthening collaboration among employees with a goal of 65 percent positive responses through the Chronicle Great Colleges to Work For survey by 2024, and developing an active recruitment plan to attract diverse and talented employees by Jan. 1, 2023.
Other Statements
Through the financial strength action statement, the college is striving to sustain institutional viability by creating a comprehensive budget process by June 30, 2020.
Other objectives include for the auxiliary department to operate a financially self-sustaining level by June 30, 2023, increase alternative revenues by June 30, 2024, and improve Composite Financial Index to 2 by June 30, 2024.
The Rolla action statement aims to expand the college’s presence and offerings in Rolla to enhance its impact throughout the region.
The college will do this by defining and communicating a comprehensive plan for Rolla by June 30, 2020, creating a comprehensive communication and marketing plan for Rolla to be initiated on Oct. 1, 2020, and increase the annual credit hour production on the Rolla campus to 9,000 by June 30, 2024.
The mission statement that was presented works to empower students and enrich communities through education.
The vision statement is: East Central College will be a leader in higher education, inspiring academic excellence and driving community development.
Official Visit
ECC will receive an accreditation visit from the Higher Learning Commission team Nov. 18-19.
After a visit in 2017 for a routine review, the team recommended that the college be placed on probation for failure to meet HLC standards. The recommendation was lessened to an “on notice” status in April 2018.
Ever since, the college has partnered with CampusWorks, Bradenton, Fla., to develop a strategic plan.
The college has received feedback regarding the strategic plan from the community through several surveys and the Future Summit.