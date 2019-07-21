The East Central Board of Trustees Thursday night approved two separate bids for reviewing Title IV programs and construction of a greenhouse.
Evans Consulting, Windsor, Colo., was selected to review the Title IV programs and assist the college in preparing for a future review by the United States Department of Education.
Evans will provide these services for $17,800.
The Title IV programs are the college’s financial aid programs.
“This is a good practice,” President Jon Bauer said. “This is something we should do periodically with a third party with expertise in financial aid.”
Bauer noted the college has worked with Evans Consulting in the past. A total of seven companies submitted proposals. Evans Consulting was the low bid.
The last review of the program was conducted over 20 years ago.
Greenhouse
Jasper Builders, Union, was awarded a contract for the construction of a greenhouse for the Culinary Arts program.
“This is a really interesting and exciting project because it’s a nice complement to our culinary program,” said Bauer, adding it will be great for the students to see a sort of farm-to-table setup with them understanding where food comes from.
“The means to make fresh food in the culinary world is important,” he said.
The project will be funded in part by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Vocational Enhancement Grant and the USDA Rural Development Grant Program.
Bauer noted the college has used the vocational enhancement grant previously for several career technical programs. The cost is set at $124,950.
“It seems like we’ve talked about a greenhouse before,” said Trustee Joe Stroetker.
“When we had the design done and went out for bid, the cost was higher than we anticipated,” Bauer said.
The college looked for other sources of revenue that could be used to supplement the USDA grant.
“By talking with DESE, we realized we could use vocational enhancement to provide that second source of funds so we didn’t have to scale the project back,” Bauer said.