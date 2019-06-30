East Central College is proposing to empower students and enrich communities through education.
That was the consensus reached by the board of trustees Tuesday night regarding the new mission and vision statements the college has been developing. The statements will not be voted into effect until August.
The college has been working on the statements since January, before its Future Summit — an event to address the college’s challenges and search for future opportunities.
Tuesday was the third workshop on the statement that trustees held.
After the second workshop in March, draft statements were sent out through a survey campuswide to collect feedback.
ECC President Jon Bauer noted that the board reviewed the original statements, while keeping the feedback in mind.
They reached a consensus that the proposed mission statement will be: empowering students and enriching communities through education.
The proposed vision statement is: East Central College will be a leader in higher education, inspiring academic excellence and driving community development.
The statements will be incorporated into the strategic plan which will be presented to the board for final approval in August.
Bauer thanked those who provided feedback.
“The comments and suggestions were invaluable as the trustees and I worked on final versions of the statements that reflected both our reason for being (mission) and the institution we want to be (vision),” he said. “The feedback was taken very seriously.”
He noted the feedback received led to a complete reworking of the vision statement.
“The change to the draft mission statement was not as substantial as that made to the vision, but resulted in a more focused statement that describes the reason we exist, at both the individual and community levels,” Bauer said. “These statements will be the checkpoint for our decisions going forward.”
The objectives that fall under the key strategies in the plan are now being finalized for consideration by the administrative team, Bauer said. Work began Thursday, June 27, on the action plans that will support the objectives and strategies.
The college partnered with CampusWorks, Bradenton, Fla., to develop the SOAR to 2024 strategic plan. The company has been evaluating the internal environment at ECC and comparing it to other higher education schools.
Two representatives visited the college Tuesday for the workshop.
“I am grateful for the countless hours of work that have gone into the development of the plan, particularly on the part of the tri-chairs, the Strategic Planning Committee and the Board of Trustees,” Bauer said. “As the plan approaches final form, and we turn attention to implementation, I am excited and incredibly optimistic about what’s in store for East Central over the next five years.”