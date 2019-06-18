A portion of Coleman Road will be closed Friday, June 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a culvert replacement, according to the Franklin County Highway Department.
The closure will be nine-tenths of a mile north of Old Route 66 at 4862 Coleman Road.
