Ameren Missouri is hosting a public hearing in Washington Wednesday, May 29, for coal ash plans at the Labadie power plant.
The hearing will be from 2-4 p.m. at the Washington KC Hall, 1121 Columbus Lane.
The meeting is to solicit feedback on corrective measures assessment (CMA) at the Labadie plant. Ameren is required to hold a public meeting for the CMA at each of its energy centers — Rush Island, Labadie, Meramec and Sioux.
The meeting is required under a United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities Rule.
The Missouri chapter of the Sierra Club is organizing local opposition to coal ash which contains arsenic, mercury and lead.