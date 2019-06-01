Ameren Missouri says that 96 percent of the groundwater in the wells near the Labadie Power Plant’s coal ash ponds are safe.
However, local environmentalists rebutted that claim Wednesday, stating the power company is not focusing on the history of the coal ash ponds, nor the correct level of arsenic coming from the ponds.
Ameren and concerned residents, many with the Labadie Environmental Organization (LEO), have been at odds for years about the safety of the coal ash ponds. The disagreements came to a head again Wednesday during a public hearing held at the Washington KC Hall. About 40 people were in attendance.
Ameren was required by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to host the meeting.
Coal ash, the waste product from burning coal for energy, can contain heavy metals like arsenic, lead, chromium and mercury, according to the EPA. The Labadie plant has two ponds that contain the coal ash from the plant.
Ameren refers to the ash ponds as coal combustion residual (CCR) storage facilities.
The company was required by the EPA to conduct a corrective measures assessment (CMA) and share its findings. The utility company was then tasked with providing options with dealing with the coal ash. Ameren presented five options at the meeting.
Ameren hired environmental and engineering consulting company Haley Aldrich to conduct the assessment.
Molybdenum
Ameren’s outside toxicologist, Dr. Lisa J.N. Bradley, said results showed 96 percent of the groundwater in the wells next to the ash ponds are within groundwater protection standards and considered safe. The other 4 percent of wells had high levels of molybdenum.
Molybdenum is a trace mineral found in foods such as milk, cheese, vegetables and meats. Taken in small doses, it is considered safe.
Community members said during the meeting that they are concerned that Ameren isn’t looking at the correct wells, and that arsenic should be the main concern.
Maxine Lipeles, co-director of the Interdisciplinary Environmental Clinic at Washington University in St. Louis, also argued that the amount of arsenic in the wells is higher than federal standards.
“All of your options are focused on molybdenum and that’s based on your assumption that the correct level for anti-rising arsenic is 42.6 (micrograms) rather than the federal drinking water standard of 10 (micrograms), and that’s based on your assumption that your two wells are legitimate background wells that have not been affected in operations at the plant,” she said.
Lipeles added that Ameren did not take historical data into account while conducting the assessment.
“Whereas the plant has been in operation since 1970, coal ash has spread willy-nilly all over this area,” she said. “You don’t know the background.”
Bradley said that Ameren used the standard of 42.6 micrograms.
According to Ameren, the water tests were taken on wells a mile upstream from the Labadie power plant and were considered unaffected. Ameren also took water samples from wells near the ash ponds, which is where the higher molybdenum totals were found. Ameren said no one is drinking from the wells near the ash ponds.
The Proposals
Steven Putich, consultant with Haley Aldrich, was in charge of identifying the benefits to each of the five options. None of the options have officially been chosen.
All of the options will close the pond. Four of the options recommend using a plastic cover. One option would include removing the coal ash from the ponds.
The CMA documents can be found at ameren.com/company/environment-and-sustainability/managing-coal-combustion.
Putich said the costs for each option were not used to determine the best option.
Ameren says that the coal ash removal process could take up to 35 years and cost as much as $3 billion. It would take 200 truckloads a day to get rid of the material.
The options presented by Ameren show that capping the ash ponds and monitoring the groundwater, as opposed to removing the ash and treating the water in the ponds, could be the safest option. Their proposal indicates that there is no current risk.
Putich said that to remove the coal ash material, it would require 30 million tons to be taken to landfills and is not the best way to reduce the molybdenum levels.
The Sierra Club, an environmental organization with many members present at the meeting, would like to see the coal ash safely removed from the area and doesn’t believe Ameren is doing everything in its power to remove it.
Members in the audience said it seems that Ameren is trying to take the more convenient route rather than the safest option.
“Ameren tends to describe something really, really, really difficult if it’s something you don’t want to do,” Lipeles said. “And easy if it’s something you want to do. Well, Ameren’s a big company that can figure out ways to get things done. There are small municipal utilities around the state that have dug up their ash ponds and disposed of that ash, some on-site and some off-site landfills.”
Patricia Schuba, a member of the LEO and Sierra Club, brought up the fact that the law regarding covering ash ponds could change in the future.
“If you do closure in place and leave the ash there, what’s to say down the road, the law doesn’t say, ‘oops, we made a mistake,’ we are now intensifying our protections,” Schuba said. “We want you to go back and take out all the ash. We’ve seen through all these decades what the law allowed one decade, doesn’t allow the next decade. And consecutively like that, environmental protections have become more strict. Why don’t you just get ahead of the legislation that some day you might have to get rid of that ash.”
Federal Rules
Ameren is responsible for creating the CMA under federal law, and said it has complied with the rule.
Craig Giesmann, senior manager for environmental services at Ameren, didn’t want to speculate on if the federal rules are good or bad.
“I can tell you that Ameren has always been in full compliance and we have every intention to remain in full compliance with all of the EPA rules and regulations,” he said.
Members of the community said they are worried about the safety of their drinking water. Ameren says that the water is safe.
“Absolutely it’s safe,” Giesmann said. “We’ve done tons of analysis and performed numerical methods, modeling, physical sampling in and around all of our facilities. The panel of industry experts that we have sampled are again, nationally known experts. They are certifying that the drinking water is safe.”
The Sierra Club says that the coal ash is in continuous contact with groundwater, resulting in contaminants leaking from the pond into groundwater and the nearby Missouri River.
Mark Haddock, an engineer and professional geologist from Golder Associates, was hired by Ameren to study the water flow. Labadie gets its drinking water from an aquifer.
During the meeting, Haddock said that water from wells that use the aquifer is safe.
“As a geologist, I understand what’s going on,” he said. “And what’s going on, is limited impacts around this ash pond. To be sure of that, we went a mile upstream.”
Haddock said water from the aquifer used by wells in the community is not flowing from the ash ponds at the Labadie power plant.
“If I had a home right here, I would not have a concern with drinking my groundwater in the bedrock aquifer,” he said. “We have tested this, we have looked at the flow, we are very confident that this groundwater is unaffected.”
Presentation
Multiple times throughout the presentation Wednesday, the public and Ameren representatives disagreed with how the information was being presented.
At first, Ameren had separate displays with representatives dispersed in a half-circle around the room for the public to go from display to display.
About 15 minutes into the meeting, members of the public asked for it to be more of a question-and-answer presentation. Ameren complied to a degree, by having each representative speak about their job in analyzing the data and putting together the CMA.
Ameren said it didn’t have to do that.
Schuba said she would have liked to see more community involvement, rather than being presented the information.
“We hoped they would have someone in front of the room, with a lectern, and us sitting and we could ask questions and make comments,” she said. “Everyone is aware of the risk of these because the national profile of coal ash. We’ve seen it play out in the Carolinas, Virginia, Arkansas and Illinois right next to us. We wanted them to hear us. It in turn, was a presentation to us.”
Comments can be sent to Ameren regarding the proposals in the CMA at CCRcomments@ameren.com.
Giesmann said that comments will be added to the final documentation and made public.
“Ameren cares very deeply about the community that we serve and the communities that we call home. As I stated in the meeting, our employees, we live and work in these same communities,” he said. “So we care about the communities that we and our families live in. By utilizing this public forum, by completing these reports and going above and beyond the requirement rules for the CCR made by the EPA. We’re trying to instill that we do care about the environment.”
Information on getting involved with the Sierra Club Missouri chapter can be found at sierraclub.org/missouri.