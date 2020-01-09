The Four Rivers Career Center’s DECA marketing club is collecting donations now through Feb. 14 for Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS).
The goal is to fill a Mid-American Coaches bus with donated pet supplies.
Washington High School DECA students Kelly Mahnesmith and Emily Frick are project coordinators for the event.
“We have heard about Fill-a-Bus events in other communities that fill a school bus, but we realized we have a wonderful opportunity to partner with Mid-American Coaches and fill a touring bus for our event,” Mahnesmith said.
Volunteers kicked off the event by collecting donations of money and pet supplies Tuesday evening, Jan. 7. A Mid-American Coaches bus was parked in front of the Washington High School gym.
Donations can continue to be dropped off at Mid-American Coaches, located at 4530 Highway 47, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Friday, Feb. 14.
“Currently our shelter is in need of Purina One dog and puppy food; hard dog chew toys; rawhide dog chew toys, specifically those that are made in the USA and don’t splinter; cat toys, Hill’s soft canned dog food; 6-foot-long and longer dog leashes, not Flexi style; towels and washcloths; and Fancy Feast canned kitten food and broth,” said FCHS shelter manager Allison Mitchell.
The event also will help Mahnesmith and Frick compete in a national DECA competition.
“We are learning how to coordinate with local organizations and how to promote our event to the community,” they said.
FCHS found homes for over 925 homeless pets in 2019.
The Humane Society is open Mondays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday hours are for adoptions only. The shelter is closed to the public on Tuesdays to deep clean the facility.
For more information, contact the shelter at 636-583-4300.