Standing in a small room filled with election machines and ballot boxes, Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker says he is confident and ready for his first Election Day.
Despite several polling places being closed for lack of ballot items, Baker is predicting between 19 and 20 percent voter turnout in the Tuesday, April 2, election.
“I looked back over the past 10 years and historically that’s what the turnout has been in April elections,” he said. “Some areas have nothing to vote on, but others have some pretty big issues that voters should come out for.”
Baker added the Union mayoral race, Washington library tax levy, Washington School District bond issue and Pacific races and propositions, which also are some of the county’s largest population centers, should lead to his prediction being close.
On Monday, about 10 people joined Baker at the county government center to test voting equipment as a last-minute preparation for April 2.
“Every machine being used had to be tested,” he said. “We ran about 10 sample ballots through each machine to see if they would catch the mistakes we made on purpose and spit them out.”
Some of those mistakes were ballots that were double punched.
Baker said they tested about 48 machines in all with eight of them being reserve machines. The process took about three hours.
“For this election, we will be limiting the number of machines we’re using to just one at each precinct,” he said. “For the bigger elections, we will go back up to as many as three machines.”
Also new this year, voters won’t have to wait in line for their individual wards at their polling places.
“Instead of having each ward in a separate box, they will all go into one now,” Baker said.
Identification
Baker wants all Franklin County voters to know they must show some form of identification to vote next Tuesday.
“We spoke to the Secretary of State’s office and they gave us exact guidance I want the public to know,” Baker said. “As a county we can ask for a photo ID, if we choose to make that our practice. As long as we are not requiring voters to show a photo ID or requiring them to sign the statement, we are following the law.”
The first step would be to verify the voter is indeed registered in the county and appears on the current voter roll list.
Baker said a valid, government-issued ID would be the first tier accepted, including a driver’s license, nondriver’s license, passport, or military ID.
If a voter does not have any of those forms, they may present another acceptable form of identification as long as it contains their name and Franklin County address.
Those forms of acceptable ID include: voter registration card mailed to voters by the clerk, college ID, utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government-issued document.
“If they have nothing they will get a provisional ballot, but only if their name is on the voter rolls,” Baker said. “Those ballots will be held until we can verify their address. If they don’t show up on the voter roll, they will not be allowed to vote.”
Election Day
As of Monday, 59 people had already voted by machine in the County Clerk’s office and 300 absentee ballots had been received.
Baker said the transition from his predecessor Debbie Door to his first Election Day as county clerk has been smooth since he was allowed to shadow the November 2018 election.
“We have a great team,” he said. “They have been a well-oiled machine.”
On Election Day, the poll workers will head to just under 50 separate polling places housed in firehouses and churches all over the county.
Baker’s day will start at 5 a.m. in the Union office where he will remain until phone calls begin to come in from the polling places.
“I’m going to be visiting as many precincts as possible,” he said. “I plan to be out and visible.”