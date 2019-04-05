Despite a few small hiccups early in the morning, Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker says Election Day went smoothly across the county.
Although there was a larger turnout in areas with major ballot issues or races, countywide turnout was just 16.18 percent of the total 62,907 registered voters casting 10,178 ballots.
“It’s a shame we didn’t have more voters out,” Baker said. “The weather was beautiful so that wasn’t a factor.”
Baker said going by percentages, the largest turnout was in New Haven where there was a mayoral race.
A total of 502 ballots were cast in the New Haven mayor’s race.
Overall the largest voter turnout was in the city of Washington where voters decided two major issues involving the school district and the library.
A total of 4,840 ballots were cast by voters to decide the school district’s Proposition S bond issue, which passed.
In the uncontested Washington School Board election, 6,134 county ballots were cast and 774 people voted in the Washington Ward 2 alderman race. The lowest turnout was in Leslie where just eight voters visited the polls in the 13-hours they were open Tuesday.
“We did have one tie,” Baker said. “That hasn’t happened in a while and for a new clerk it’s kind of exciting.”
The tie was in the race for Franklin County R-II School Board where Nathan Parmentier and Kelly Thiess both received 68 votes each.
Baker said nothing can be done about the tie until after the election results are certified on Tuesday, April 9.
“It’s something you don’t get to deal with very often and I’ve got one in my first election,” he said. “We’ll sit down next week and figure out how to move forward.”
Hiccups
Baker said the only issues on Election Day were early in the morning at polling places in Washington and Catawissa.
Electronic voting machines at those locations malfunctioned, but Baker said other ballots were available and the machines were repaired quickly.
Baker traveled to about 25 separate polling places on Tuesday and carried troubleshooting equipment with him.
“My day started at about 3 a.m. Tuesday,” he said. “I just couldn’t sleep anymore, so I decided to get moving. After checking into the office, I started visiting polling places at about 7:30 a.m. and got back around 5 p.m.”
Baker added there were no reports of electioneering or groups asking for petition signatures for upcoming ballot initiatives.
Thanks Staff
Since this was his first election, Baker said he was thankful for training he received from his predecessor last fall, who taught him a few tricks that aren’t in the training manuals.
“I want to thank all of the staff, judges and election workers,” Baker said. “Because of them everything went very well. I know it was a long day.”
Baker added there were several high school students who volunteered to work the election Tuesday and the regular polling place workers enjoyed the infusion of youthful energy.