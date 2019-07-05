The Washington City Council approved an agreement with the state for grants for upgrades to Third Street and sidewalks.
On Monday, the council voted 7-0 to enter into the agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for a 2-inch overlay from Jefferson Street to Highway 47.
The project would also include upgrading sidewalks to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, curb and gutter work and other improvements needed.
Public Works Director John Nilges said the agreement is necessary to receive grants through the Surface Transportation Project (STP)-Urban Program. The city would be responsible for a 20 percent funding match. The project has received preliminary approval through the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
“This kicks off the ability for us to solicit a consultant or pick one off their (MoDOT’s) on-call list,” he said.
The cost estimate for construction is $918,000. The federal participation will be $734,392 and the city’s share will be $183,598, according to Nilges. The current schedule is for construction in 2022. This ordinance is contingent upon MoDOT approval.
The city sought an STP grant twice for the Third Street project. The grants are administered through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGW).
The city first applied in 2017, but the grant was not approved.
Before staff applied for the grant last year, EWGW implemented a new scoring system that grades street projects on an updated point system.
The new scoring mechanism was favorable for Washington because the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan was underway when the application process began. The plan boosted the score for project funding.
Sidewalks and bike paths weigh more heavily on the overall score now than in the past.
Councilwoman Gretchen Pettet was not at Monday’s meeting.
STP Projects
Since 1995, Washington has completed 17 projects with STP grants awarded under the annual Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments. The most recent was overlay and reconstruction of Bluff Road, from Highway 100 to the city limits. That project was completed last year.
A project underway now is the overlays of Steutermann Road from Highway A to Highway 47 and Bieker Road east of Highway 47.
An upcoming project calls for a 3-inch overlay of High Street from Highway 100 to Fifth Street and new sidewalks on the west side of High Street from Highway 100 to Ninth Street.
Past projects include the Lafayette Street railroad improvement in 2015, overlay work on Stafford and 14th streets in 2015, and Highway 100 enhancements in 2013.
The first project completed with East-West grants was the overlay of Bluff Road from Westlink Industrial Drive to the city limits in 1995.