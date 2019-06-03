Many of the measures taken by the city of Washington now are fairly standard during high river and creek levels.
That includes a pump on east Ninth Street between International and South Bend, the closure of the lower parking lot at the riverfront and sandbags at the ready by the Waterworks building.
According to John Nilges, public works director, the city is leaning on the experience of longtime department heads who know what areas to watch when the waters rise.
“We have collected information and started making hard policies,” he said. “We are relying on a lot of experienced staff who have been here for a while.”
As of the latest projections by the National Weather Service (NWS) on Friday morning, the Missouri River at Washington will crest at 28.7 feet late Monday evening.
The river will then begin to drop sharply to below flood stage of 20 feet by Tuesday, June 11.
Historically, flooding of Lake Creek and a river level of 29 feet leads to water over Highway 47 near Dutzow and the closing of the bridge.
Rain and thunderstorms are predicted for Saturday afternoon and overnight, and rain is forecast Tuesday through Friday of next week, which will again set up another weekend of flood concerns.
“At 27 feet, we start closing Lafayette Street (to Front Street) for safety reasons,” Nilges said.
He said there is a sizable dropoff from the higher lot near the flagpoles and if someone were to fall into the floodwaters there, they could be swept away by the current.
Precautions
The sandbags by the Waterworks building are ready to be used if necessary, Nilges noted.
“That allows crews to do their normal work instead of having to scramble,” he said.
In addition to the sandbags, at the Washington Municipal Airport, all nonessential items have been removed and essential items have been elevated.
The airport is still operating as normal, according to Nilges.
The pump on East Ninth Street pumps water from the north side of Ninth Street over the road and into the creek to the south, he explained.
“We also are keeping an eye on Tiemann (Drive) and West Main (Street),” Nilges added.
City staff will continue to monitor the Missouri River and its tributaries to make adjustments to plans.
“We are anticipating river levels being high throughout the summer,” Nilges said. “We are prepared.”
Highway 47 Bridge
City of Washington Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Mark Skornia said multiple city departments are holding their breath and waiting to see what happens as the river levels yo-yo up and down.
“It looks like the river levels will be pretty close to what they were last weekend,” Skornia said “We know there has been a lot of concern and it looks like the Highway 47 bridge will remain open this weekend.”
Skornia added the riverfront park will remain closed as a safety precaution and cautioned all residents not to drive into any floodwaters and avoid bodily contact.
“Turn around, don’t drown,” he said. “There are all kinds of things in those flood waters.”
The forecast is based on projected rainfall, which could change, and this may not be the last weekend residents will need to worry about river flooding.
“The NWS is predicting June will be a wet month,” Skornia said. “We’ve had two preplanning meetings with public works, the street department, fire, EMS and police. We have sand and sandbags stockpiled at various points around the city and feel we are in pretty good shape.”
The Missouri River at Hermann is expected to crest Tuesday at 32.4 feet and will begin to drop to 23 feet by June 11.
For up-to-date closings, visit the National Weather Service hydrologic prediction service for the Missouri River at Washington water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?gage=whgm7&wfo=lsx.