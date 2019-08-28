The 12th annual tractor cruise will travel not only through Franklin County, but Warren County this year.
The Knights of Columbus’ Journey for Charity Tractor Cruise is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 8. The annual event raises funds and collects food for local food pantries.
“This year we expanded the tractor cruise,” said John Jasper, an event organizer with the Union Knights of Columbus. “We have a south route and a north route. Basically. it’s still the same in the south route as previous years. The north route is what we added and it will start at the same time as the south route.”
Like in previous years, the 30-mile cruise will span Franklin County. The cruise will start in St. Clair and end in Washington.
And new to this year, the “north route” will leave from Marthasville and end in Washington.
Both routes will start at 10:45 a.m. and converge at Mercy Hospital Washington before taking its way as one cruise to the KC Hall in Washington.
“The reason we added that north route is because we’ve had a lot of requests from the people to the north of us,” Jasper said. “This year we got the new bridge, so now we can get over the river in a safe manner.”
In addition to the new route, more Knights of Columbus councils have joined in for the event.
“Now, it’s basically all of the councils that make up the district of Knights of Columbus District 24,” Jasper said.
The event had been organized by the Union, Washington, St. Clair and St. John’s-Gildehaus Knights of Columbus councils. The New Haven, Dutzow and St. Gertrude councils have joined this year.
“It’s really expanded,” Jasper said. “It’s a family day. It’s a day for the members and a big day for the community. It’s just a fun day. We also get to help out those who are in need. We reach out and touch a lot of people during the day.”
As always, the event will focus on collecting canned goods to donate to local food pantries.
“The main thing is that as we come through, we have a utility vehicle that rides with us,” Jasper said. “When they stop they will be collecting canned goods and donations.”
The cruise will kick off with a blessing of the fleet ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at Ozark Die Casting on Lofting Drive in St. Clair and St. Ignatius on Mill Drive in Concord Hill.
Jasper said the event takes a lot of planning and coordinating with local law enforcement.
“There is a lot of planning,” he said. “We are constantly in contact with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and they make sure the escort is in a safe manner. They also help us with road crossings to stop traffic. They work with Franklin County, Washington and the other townships police. We make sure everyone is passing through in a safe manner. It’s all about safety.”
Schedule
Following the blessings, the tractors will be staged and should begin taking off for both routes at 10:45 a.m.
The tractors from the south route will arrive in Union a little after noon, where they will break for about 30 minutes. The cruise through Union is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. The tractors will start their cruise through Washington at 1:45 p.m.
The final stop will be at the Washington Knights of Columbus grounds, scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
At the same time, the north route’s cruise will be heading to Washington for both routes to finish at the KC Hall in Washington.
The north route should be in Dutzow by 12:15 p.m. It will then move to Augusta by 12:50 p.m. It will then meet with the south route at Mercy Hospital by 1:45 p.m.
From 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. a tractor show and barbecue are scheduled at the Washington Knights of Columbus. A kids pedal tractor pull, food and tractors will be on-site.
Donations will be collected on-site as well.
Routes
For the south route, the parade will begin at Ozark Die Casting and will turn onto Route TT. The tractors will proceed on Commercial Avenue, Main Street, Springfield Avenue, Gravois Road, Highway 30 overpass of Interstate 44, North Service Road, Highway AB and Happy Sac Road.
The route then follows Route AD, North Bend Road, Clearview Road and Highway 50 West. Tractors will stop at the Union Knights of Columbus Hall until about 12:30 p.m.
From there, the tractors will head west to Independence, then travel on Old Highway 50 to West Main Street. Tractors will take a right on West Main back toward Independence then head north to West Park Road. Tractors will circle around the Sunset Health Care Center then head back to Park Street toward North Washington Avenue.
Tractors will travel on North Washington to East Independence, then cross over 47 and head to Highway V, Clearview Road, Bethlehem Church Road, North Goodes Mill Road to South Point Road.
The tractors will then travel on Highway 100 to West Fifth Street, go right on Cedar Street, left on Main Street, right on Olive Street, to Front Street, and take Tiemann Drive to North Park Drive, Grand Avenue, Fifth Street, and will follow Clay Street back to the KC Hall in Washington, where the route ends at the Washington KC Hall.
At the same time, the north route will travel to different locations before converging with the south route at Mercy Hospital in Washington.
The north parade starts at St. Ignatius in Concord Hill. It will turn left on Mill Road and connect to Concord Hill Road. The route will then follow eastbound Highway 94 to Highway 47. It will turn right on Pecan Street and continue west to South Street then cross 1st Street. It will turn left onto South 2nd Street at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Marthasville.
From there is will take its next leg to St. Vincent de Paul in Dutzow. The route will turn right on Highway D and take Boone Monument Road, Loop Road, Bluff Road into Dutzow.
The parade will then head to Immaculate Conception in Augusta
It will then turn left to head eastbound on Highway 94 to Church Street.
The route then heads from Augusta to Mercy Hospital Washington. It heads to Hackmann Road, turns right on Walnut Street then heads to Jackson Street. It goes from High Street to Augusta Bottom Road to Highway 47 before ending on Third Street in Washington.
Both routes converge to finish at the KC Hall in Washington.