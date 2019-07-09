Delivery of controlled substance charges against a an owner of a Sullivan store were dropped Tuesday afternoon.
Associate Circuit Judge Stan Williams dismissed the charges against Scott Arnold-Micke, co-owner of the Peace of Mind store in Sullivan.
In December 2018, Micke, 43, Irondale, was charged with Class A felony of distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location. The charge later was amended to a Class C felony of delivery of a controlled substance.
Authorities said the charge stems from the sale of CBD oil, a “schedule 1 controlled substance,” at the store, as well as pipes commonly used to smoke methamphetamine and marijuana, items to extract THC from marijuana plants, items to smoke THC wax and containers to hide marijuana, according to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.
Micke has contended that all products sold in the store are legal under state law, and were legal when a search warrant for his store was issued July 24, 2018.
Micke considers the dismissal of the case Tuesday a win.
“The law is super clear,” Mike told The Missourian. “We are back to selling everything at the store.”
Two other Peace of Mind Stores, located in Festus and Park Hill, also were searched in July 2018, but resumed selling CBD products a
short time later. A fourth store is located in Rolla.
Investigation
According to the Sullivan Police Department, an investigation began when Sullivan police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received complaints concerning activities at the Sullivan location. Narcotics detectives obtained samples of products being sold by the stores. These samples were tested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol laboratory. Testing showed that the items contained “cannabidiol” which is a controlled substance.
Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit (MCNVCEU), the Mineral Area Drug Task Force and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are working in cooperation during the investigation.
Following the search of the store, Micke explained that all products sold in the store are legal under state law.
“We are a family-owned and operated business,” Micke has stated. “The last thing we want to do is break any laws.”
Authorities seized numerous items, including CBD oil in various forms. A large variety of paraphernalia items used to process, store, hide, and use controlled substances were also seized.
Micke had said that the store does not sell any derivatives of the marijuana plant, and items sold were all within the confines of the law. He added that the distributor of the products also is located in Missouri and operates under the same laws as the Peace of Mind stores.
Check back to emissourian.com and see the June 13-14 edition of The Missourian for a complete story.