Although there has been a flurry of activity in and around the Franklin County Adult Detention Center in recent months, the official groundbreaking ceremony will be next week.
The program is scheduled for 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, and will include officials from Franklin County, the sheriff’s office, Navigate Building Solutions, FGM Architects and others.
Jennifer Kissinger with Navigate Building Solutions said parking will be limited at the site due to ongoing construction.
She detailed the progress of the $30 million jail construction project at the weekly county commission meeting Tuesday, June 18.
“If you haven’t been out to the jail in a while, you may not notice the differences,” Kissinger said. “But if you are there daily, you will notice changes every day.”
During the past week, site clearing, mass excavation and tree removal have begun and are expected to continue in the next several weeks.
Electrical work also is being done at the site, as well as installing conduits and energizing a new transformer and disconnecting the old one.
A temporary backup generator for the facility will be installed soon and the commission has approved the work order for Fabick Cat, Fenton, to decommission the old generator. It will be placed on public auction and sold.
Once construction at the facility is complete, a new permanent backup generator will be installed in a different location.
An existing fueling center and storage tanks were demolished in the rear loading dock and prisoner intake area of the jail and the site has been excavated.
Next Steps
As the work continues and ramps up on the outside of the facility, a construction kickoff meeting was held. All of the companies that were awarded contracts have recurring meetings scheduled and are mobilizing their resources.
The location of the evidence lockers at the jail will be finalized and an inventory of existing furniture in the jail and sheriff’s office will be completed by the end of June.
There is ongoing coordination with vendors to provide equipment for the new emergency management and 911 dispatch center and agreements are being finalized with service providers, including Charter and AT&T.
Budget
To this point, $25,175,844 in construction projects have been awarded for the jail project, and an additional $4,292,428 has been spent on professional services, including environmental consultation, surveying, architects and insurance.
It is estimated an additional $286,309 will be doled out in upcoming contract awards for kitchen/dishwashing/laundry equipment, evidence storage systems, inmate property storage systems, signage, furniture, 911 dispatch consoles and other miscellaneous items.
Kissinger explained since there has been savings in some of the contracts awarded, Navigate established a construction contingency fund of $957,735 into the overall budget to allow for any unforeseen issues that may arise.
Construction on the facility is expected to be completed by winter of 2020 and finishing touches into spring of 2021.
Prop P
Discussions on funding the jail project began two years ago with the genesis of Proposition P that was eventually passed in April 2018.
The half-cent, voter-approved sales tax is expected to generate more than $6 million per year.
The monies will be split equally with $3 million each year going toward the jail/911 renovations and the other $3 million funding law enforcement salaries.
Of the roughly $3 million per year expected for the jail, about $2.4 million annually will go toward debt service on the construction bonds. An additional $300,000 will go toward new jail staff and another $300,000 will go for 911 upgrades.
Late last year, Franklin County took on the first $10 million construction bond for the project.
A second bond for $15 million will be issued this summer after the bidding process is complete and true construction numbers are known.