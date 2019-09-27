A cemetery walk will be held at St. Paul Cemetery at Little Bay this Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. in Gasconade County.
Cemetery walks have been part of the Gasconade County Historical Society’s Speaker Series for the past several years.
Names like Koch, Brehe, Waldecker, Meyer, Ridder and Bierwirth will be impersonated, in most cases, by descendants of those buried in the cemetery.
The cemetery is located in a valley below the church building, which was constructed in 1867. The limestone church was leased by the Gasconade County Historical Society in 1975 from the Zion-St. Paul United Church of Christ congregation.
In 1998, the society became the owners of the church and made extensive improvements to the property.
In 2006 the historical society transferred ownership of the church building to the St. Paul’s Preservation Society, a group of individuals who are descendants of the original members of the church.
The Speaker Series programs are educational and fundraising activities of the Gasconade County Historical Society.
The cemetery walk is free for students and $10 for everyone else.