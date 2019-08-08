Families at the Washington Town & Country Fair are invited to a celebration of reading as The Missourian wraps up its summer reading program with a “Splashdown Party” this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Family Fun Center.
This year’s annual Reader Recognition Night commemorates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and Apollo 11 astronauts’ return.
Event co-sponsor, Bank of Franklin County, will give away copies of the book “The Magic School Bus Lost in the Solar System,” and the book’s main character, Ms. Frizzle, will be there to read from it.
All young readers are invited to the event, which will include other fun prizes and photo opportunities inside The Magic School Bus.
Readers who completed the Newspaper In Education Summer Reading Mission Journal were entered into a drawing for gift certificates to Neighborhood Reads bookstore and the grand prize reader reward basket, which includes Missourian Book Buzz books, a season pass to the 2020 Fair, a $50 gift certificate to Neighborhood Reads bookstore, Fair memorabilia and other items.
The Missourian In Education Summer Reading Program is sponsored by the Bank of Franklin County and the Washington Town & Country Fair. Children who participated in the program, which was inside the newspaper, earn a free ticket to the Fair.
This is the 19th summer reading program partnership between the Bank of Franklin County and The Missourian.