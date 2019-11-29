A Catawissa man was killed Thursday, Nov. 28, when the vehicle he was driving went down an embankment and struck a tree in Jefferson County.
Michael J. Scarborough, 54, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer northbound on Highway 21 North of Castle Ranch Road at 6:40 p.m. when the vehicle traveled up an incline and began to spin on wet pavement, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
The vehicle spun clockwise and traveled off the right side of the road, then it went down an embankment and struck a tree, the patrol said.
Scarborough was pronounced dead at the scene by Valley Ambulance EMS at 6:52 p.m. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
Scarborough’s body was transported by Schaefer’s Mortuary Service to St. Louis County Morgue.