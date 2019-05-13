An 18-year-old Catawissa man drowned Wednesday after he was ejected from a personal watercraft in the Catawissa area.
Scotty E. Copeland was on a 1984 Kawasaki Jet Ski at 5 p.m. in the Catawissa Conservation Area Quarry Pit of the Meramec River when he was ejected from the watercraft, became fatigued and went under water, according to a Missouri State Water Patrol preliminary report.
Copeland’s body was recovered by divers. He was pronounced dead at 6:56 p.m. by Meramec Ambulance personnel. His body was transported to the St. Louis County Morgue by Russell Funeral Home.
He was not wearing a life jacket, the patrol said.