CASA has set a goal of 20 new volunteers by the time the clock strikes midnight Jan. 1, 2020.
To help attain that goal CASA — Court Appointed Special Advocates — for Franklin and Gasconade counties is hosting a “Class Kickoff Coffee,” according to Glenda Volmert, CASA executive director.
The event will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Our Story Boutique, 98 Chapman St., Sullivan.
“In an effort to have 20 new volunteers for the new year we are hitting the ground running with recruitment,” she said. “We continue to serve about half of the children in need in our communities. We have to change something to try to get ahead.”
Volmert explained that CASA advocates are volunteers appointed by a judge to discover the best possible outcome for abused or neglected children in foster care.
She noted that there is a need for more volunteers throughout the county, particularly in the Sullivan area.
Volmert is inviting anyone interested to go to the Kickoff Coffee, bring a friend, and learn what it takes to be a volunteer.
After completing the required 30 hours of training, CASAs review case records, research information and advocate in court.
“On average it takes 10 to 15 hours a month to be an advocate,” Volmert explained.
She further explained that volunteers will visit or contact their child once a week, then they will reach out to one of the adults in the child’s life about once a week. This can be done by email or by phone.
The CASA also will report to the juvenile judge every three or six months, and stay in contact with a CASA supervisor at least once a month. The supervisors help give direction, lend advice act as a sounding board for volunteers.
All of that work can be done during the day or evening, during the week or the weekends.
“I am truly amazed by the community connections that are happening for the 160 children who are appointed a CASA volunteer,” Volmert added. “But I can’t help but feel sadness for the other 170 children who are not receiving the individual attention of a CASA volunteer simply because we do not have enough volunteers to go around.”
Since serving the first child in January of 2006, CASA has helped over 400 children find a safe and permanent home with the help of a CASA volunteer.
“Being appointed by the judge to work with children in foster care may sound intimidating or time consuming but the current volunteers will tell you it’s not,” Volmert stated. “More than half the volunteers work full-time jobs — most of the volunteers have no background in social services or formal education in this field.”
In addition to the Sullivan event, another volunteer learning opportunity will be held in Hermann next month.
The next training class will begin next year. Anyone interested in learning more can attend the class kickoff, contact the CASA office 636-583-4422 or franklincasa@yhti.net or apply online at www.frankincountycasa.com
Volmert added that people also can learn more about CASA’s mission at the annual Justice is Served Fundraiser Breakfast that will be Jan. 25, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. at the St. Francis Borgia’s Jesuit Hall. Event and table sponsors are welcome as well as guest reservations to attend.