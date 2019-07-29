Butler County, along the Arkansas border, was ground zero for the current hepatitis A outbreak in Missouri and it all started in the fall of 2017.
Before then, a case hadn’t been reported in that county in two decades. Over the course of 18 months cases there rose to 109, but through vaccinations, education and investigations, health officials were able to stop the virus. Thus far in 2019, they have had only four reported cases and those have all been since May.
Butler County has a population of 42,666, less than half the population of Franklin County at 103,330.
Overall cases in Franklin County still are lower by about half from the 2017 Butler County totals, but Franklin County leads the state in hepatitis A cases in 2019 with 56 as of Tuesday.
Beginning
Butler County Health Department Communal Disease Nurse Whitney Preslar, who is also the county’s emergency response planner, said the first cases there were sporadic, but then they began to identify clusters.
“First it was just one or two people who lived together,” Preslar explained. “Then we started seeing clusters of six or seven people.”
Preslar added much like the Franklin County outbreak, 85 percent of those affected in Butler County were admitted drug users, so a trend began to appear.
She further added a Drug Enforcement Administration agent told her that Butler County was a high area for drug trafficking, so the possibility of more infections was very likely.
Hepatitis A is transferred through feces only and must be ingested by mouth to be passed from person to person.
“It was December of 2017 or January 2018 before we were able to really see definite links,” Preslar said. “We were never able to pinpoint patient zero, or how the virus originally came into our county, but we found one strain that originated in Michigan.”
It took more than a year, but after more than 3,000 vaccines (7 percent of the overall population) and hours of public education, the health department said the cases began to slowly drop from as many as 13 in one week down to a trickle and then to none.
“I had a state epidemiologist tell me eventually it would burn itself out,” Preslar said. “We may get to 100 cases, but it will die down on its own. We could have vaccinated twice as many people.”
Targets
In January 2018, Butler County saw its first hepatitis A case in a food handler and it went through the same protocols as have been taken here in Franklin County with vaccination of all employees.
In all, the Butler County Health Department investigated eight food handlers and their places of employment, and vaccinated their co-workers at each facility.
Preslar explained there are about 260 food establishments in Butler County and when all was said and done, they had vaccinated 60 to 70 percent of the employees at those facilities.
Although it did not have any cases, and the chances of acquiring hepatitis A from food touched by an infected person is low, about 12 percent, Preslar said the health department targeted food handlers as a high-risk group simply because many of the known drug users worked in that industry.
“Most restaurants here do not require a drug test for employment,” she explained. “So, that may be the only jobs they can get.”
Plan of Action
On top of the day-to-day operations of the health department, a squad of about seven people met once or twice a week to focus on the outbreak and where they could target possible high-risk individuals.
“We went to drug treatment facilities, methadone clinics and the county jail,” Preslar said. “We also worked with faith-based organizations, homeless shelters and communicated regularly with the local media. I went on the radio every Friday to give the public a report on what was going on and what we were doing.”
They used social media to their advantage as well as creating campaigns and memes to get the hand washing message out to the public.
“We started a Facebook page and instead of using the normal releases from the state and the CDC, we tried to be more humorous to get attention,” Preslar said. “We focused a lot on holidays or Super Bowl parties. Anywhere a lot of people would be eating together.”
Health department staff had informational posters and literature printed and even went so far as to purchase a mascot costume in the form of a poop emoji and named it Frank.
“We had two young people contract the virus and once a junior high student got it, the stories went viral,” Preslar said. “We went to community events with Frank and to the schools to educate on hand washing.”
A GIS mapping system was also used by the health department to track all of the cases and patterns began to develop, so those particular areas in the county were concentrated on as well.
Vaccines
Along with the educational programs, Preslar said the county began handing out vaccines at a large rate, but ran into problems there as well.
Like Franklin County, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) stepped in to help Butler County with free vaccines for the outbreak, which was the largest in the sate in decades.
According to DHSS, the outbreak that began in the fall of 2017 is now at 378 cases. State health archives show this is the largest outbreak since the year 2000 when a total of 258 cases were reported. The highest number of cases dates back to 1997 when 1,151 cases were diagnosed in the state.
“At first the state was stingy with the vaccines, and it was a battle to get them simply because there was a shortage,” Preslar said. “So, we began buying them ourself direct from the sources and were paying $36 to $40 per dose.”
At that time, they also began talking about passing an ordinance requiring all food handlers to get a hepatitis A vaccine, much like the discussion going on here in Franklin County now.
“We talked about it, but it never happened,” Preslar said. “Between the cases dying down and the cost to businesses. We even offered to sell them vaccines at our cost just to get people protected.”
End of Outbreak
The incubation period for hepatitis A is 50 days. For an outbreak to be classified as over, an area must go through two incubation periods or 100 days without a new case.
Preslar said the main timing for their outbreak response was between February and November of 2018.
Although they were very close to meeting the 100-day threshold one other time, a new case popped up somewhere in the 80-day range, so they were back to the starting line from that date.
Finally by March or April 2019 the cases had dried up and they reached the 100-day mark to declare the outbreak over, but since then a few cases are beginning to surface again this summer.