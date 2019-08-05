On Tuesday, Franklin County joined both St. Louis City and County in requiring a hepatitis A vaccine for all food handlers working at establishments within the county.
Since Jan. 1 of this year there have been 59 individuals diagnosed with the hepatitis A virus, five of whom were food handlers.
As Franklin County continues to lead the state in hepatitis A cases, the outbreak has led to five food establishments, a hotel and the county jail being inspected, and two restaurants being temporarily shut down by the county health department.
All employees at those establishments were vaccinated before returning to work and vaccines were offered to any customers who may have eaten at the restaurants while an infected person was working.
During the ongoing outbreak investigation, it was determined many of the infected subjects worked at food establishments or had close contact with those who do.
Letter
On Wednesday, letters were sent to the roughly 500 Franklin County food establishments and copies have been shared on the county website and social media to alert business owners they have 90 days to get all of their food-handling employees vaccinated or risk losing their food license.
The letter also specifies who exactly qualifies as a food handler and identifies those who are not required to get vaccines including volunteers and those operating food stands open less than 15 days.
“Employers must keep records to show the health inspectors that their employees are in compliance,” the letter states. “Good hand washing is essential in preventing the spread of disease, even after being vaccinated. Employees should know and follow hand washing guidelines at all times.”
Vaccines
The commission order does not specify who should pay; that is up to the individual and his or her employer.
Normally the hepatitis vaccines cost between $100 and $110 per dose, but the letter informed businesses the county health department has a limited supply for $20 each and gives instructions on what procedures to follow.
“Individuals may contact their own health provider or contact the Franklin County Health Department to obtain the vaccine,” the letter states. “For those who are uninsured, underinsured or those who meet eligibility guidelines the health department can provide the vaccine for $20 while supplies last.”
The health department is also able to bill most insurance companies and have a cash pay option for those who may not want to use insurance.
As of July 31, 2019, the purchased vaccine price for children 12 months to 18 years is $54 and adults 19 and up is $80.
Individuals may go to their own health care providers or contact the Franklin County Health Department for an appointment.
The health department is planning to host several mass vaccination clinics to assist those who need to be vaccinated.
The dates of the clinics will be posted on the health department Facebook page and on the county website at Franklinmo.org as soon as they are scheduled. The clinics will be conducted on a walk-in, first-come, first-served basis.
Records
Employees have 90 days from the date of passage (July 30, 2019) to obtain dose No. 1. Dose No. 2 will be due six months later.
If workers believe they have already been vaccinated they should contact their doctor, health clinic or previous employer for a copy of their record.
If a record exists of both doses of hepatitis A vaccine they can be submitted to an employer and there is no need to be revaccinated.
If a record can’t be located, but someone believes they have been vaccinated the health department can look in the state immunization database called Show Me Vax. Record lookup must be done on a walk-in basis since information can’t be given out over the phone due to privacy guidelines. Copies will be provided if available for a fee of 10 cents per copy.