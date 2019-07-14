Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker is defending the county’s stance on selling property near the Phoenix II shopping center which had been offered to the state for a new veterans home.
Brinker told The Missourian Friday morning he had spoken to a source in Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office and was told the state has no intention of building any new veterans homes anywhere in the state.
Currently, a veterans’ needs study is being conducted by a Jefferson City firm to determine the needs of veterans and the potential for a new home within 90 miles of metropolitan St. Louis.
Since 2016, the county and the city of Washington have offered the nearly 30-acre tract of land with hopes of gaining the state’s interest and luring a home to Franklin County.”
“What they (the state) are looking at is building a new day treatment center somewhere in that 90-mile radius,” Brinker explained. “I was told the more populated areas would be considered first and any plans would be multiple years down the road.”
Brinker and the commission have drawn the ire of veterans organizations in Washington over the decision to sell the property before the needs study is projected to be completed this fall.