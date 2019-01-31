Franklin County Highway Administrator Ron Williams says he is not aware of any underlying issues with roads and bridges in the county and expects 2019 to go as planned.
According to the budget for his department, those plans include seven bridge projects in various stages of development and completion, all of which will receive federal funding.
“Any span more than 20 feet long is considered a bridge,” Williams said. “The biggest thing is the sufficiency rating.”
Williams explained bridges are inspected every two years and are given a rating based on several factors including substructure, foundation, width and alignment with the roadway.
“You name it, they look at it,” Williams said. “They rate the bridges on a scale of 0-100 percent. Anything rated under 50 percent is deemed deficient.”
Although there are some bridges in Franklin County in that category Williams says the worst of the worst have already been addressed.
Bridges
Williams stressed each of the bridge projects listed in the 2019 objective are at different stages and actually construction on some may not happen until next year, but the preliminary work will be done.
For example, the Bend Road bridge outside Pacific was completed and open to traffic since the middle of last year, but final paperwork has not yet been signed off by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
“It’s all been submitted to MoDOT, they just have to give the final blessing,” Williams said.
Other bridge projects scheduled for 2019 include:
• Complete construction and close out Shawnee Ford bridge.
• Finish construction and close out Possum Hollow bridge.
• Solicit bids and construct Fiddle Creek bridge.
• Complete design and acquire right of way for Ridge Road bridge.
• Consultant selection for Boeuf Creek bridge.
• Agreement with MoDOT for Elmont Road bridge.
• Bid and construction of Schoeneburg bridge.
Equipment
Also during 2019, the highway department continues to be aggressive in updating and replacing outdated or broken equipment.
After spending more than $500,000 on trucks, tractors and other equipment last year, the 2019 budget includes about $700,000 in spending for new equipment.
“We’re updating the fleets,” Williams said “Even if we order stuff early this year, we may not get it until next year.”
Included in 2019 purchases are two new excavators at $190,000 each, two brush hogs at $140,000 each and two tandem trucks.
“That will completely update our fleet for brush hogs, which was badly needed,” Williams said. “Our excavators are on their last legs and break down every year habitually.”
Staffing
The county highway department maintains roughly 785 miles of road and the associated right of ways as well as the 163 bridges with just over 50 employees.
“Our staffing on actual crews is adequate,” Williams said. “Since we don’t add any new roads, the crews and maintenance are pretty much the same.”
He explained before he became highway administrator in 2014, county maintenance crews had made a major effort to perform as many maintenance jobs as possible in-house with county staff.