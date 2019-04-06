The wrecking crew razing the old Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River will take another crack at it next week.
The new date to implode the span is Thursday, April 11. A time has not yet been determined, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
“We will be working with the railroad to determine the exact time and will let everyone know early next week,” said Judy Wagner, area engineer. “Once the prep work begins, the blast will go as scheduled.”
During planning, Wagner stated the Union Pacific rail line also will be closed for about five minutes.
The demolition will be conducted by Marschel Wrecking LLC, Fenton. Plans call for a single blast to implode the bridge.
Initially the work was scheduled for April 4, however, the date was pushed back due to rising river levels. In order to proceed with the blast, the river must be below 17-18 feet, MoDOT officials have stated.
The forecast for the morning of April 11 is below 17 feet.
Wagner added that all of the safety parameters that applied to the original blast date will be the same for April 11.
It will take about six days to pack the explosives to demo the bridge. Once the packing begins, the only weather event that will stop it from proceeding is lightning.
The explosive packing also will be done from barges. Then after the blast, large cranes atop the barges will remove bridge pieces from the river bottom.
All work associated with the bridge deck removal and demolition is under the supervision of Marschel Wrecking.
Street Closures
Highway 47 will be closed at Fifth Street to the south and at the Highway 47 and Highway 94 intersection at Dutzow to the north for two hours.
Augusta Bottom Road will be closed at Emke Road.
Most local drivers should be aware of the closure, but out-of-town travelers will be redirected to the Hermann or Boone bridges.
Soon after the blast, inspectors will check out the new Highway 47 bridge to ensure there is no structural damage before allowing traffic to cross.
The Mercy Hospital Washington emergency room will be kept open and law enforcement officers will be at the closure sites to allow for ambulances to get through in the event of an emergency.
There is expected to be 14 Washington police officers dedicated to the bridge demolition. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will assist Washington police the morning of the blast.
Warren County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol will control traffic on the north side of the bridge.
There will be fire and ambulance crews stationed on each side of the bridge in the case of emergencies.
The Washington Municipal Airport will not allow air traffic there for about one hour. The no-fly zone will include drones.
The Washington Riverfront boat ramp will close at 6 a.m.
Blast Radius
There will be a strictly enforced 1,000-foot radius zone surrounding the bridge in which people must remain indoors when the blast occurs.
The blast radius extends to Third Street to the south. Mercy Hospital is just outside of the zone, but the subcontractor will be working with the hospital and is asking that no surgeries be scheduled during the blast.
There will be a 10-second “all clear” alarm sounded prior to the blast. Also prior to the blast, there will be a “sonic discharge” that will sound to scare wildlife away from the area.
Washington firefighter Matt Coleman, who was the winner of a drawing to push the button detonating the bridge, will be at the control center in the Highway 47 and Third Street area. The control center and packaged explosives will have tight, round-the-clock security in the time leading up to the blast.