On Monday, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) moved forward with road closures in the Spring Bluff area to replace a bridge on Highway H.
The project had been delayed by MoDOT after a biologist observed a small number of bats roosting under the existing bridge structure.
The state worked with bat experts from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to identify the species.
Although the bats were identified as endangered, construction can begin under an existing agreement between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
Crews will be placing a new bridge deck, barriers and pavement in the area. The bats are expected to fly away from the bridge once construction begins.
The highway is expected to reopen by late December.
Franklin County has reopened Shawnee Ford Road and it is accessible for drivers to use as an alternate route. Drivers also can use Route 50, Route CC and Route AC as detour routes.
Indiana Bats
Missouri Department of Conservation Metro Media Specialist Dan Zarlenga told The Missourian the bats located at the site in southwest Franklin County were identified as Indiana bats.
“There are three species of bats that are federally listed and currently occur in Missouri,” Zarlenga explained. “The Indiana bat and gray bat are federally endangered and the northern long-eared bat is federally threatened.”
According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, Indiana bats are quite small, weighing only one-quarter of an ounce (about the weight of three pennies), although in flight they have a wingspan of 9 to 11 inches with dark-brown to black fur.
They hibernate during the winter in caves or, occasionally, in abandoned mines. During summer they roost under the peeling bark of dead and dying trees.
Indiana bats eat a variety of flying insects found along rivers or lakes and in uplands.
The Indiana bat was listed as endangered in 1967 due to episodes of people disturbing hibernating bats in caves during winter, resulting in the deaths of a large number of bats.
Indiana bats are vulnerable to disturbance because they hibernate in large numbers in only a few caves (the largest hibernation caves support from 20,000 to 50,000 bats).
Other threats that have contributed to the Indiana bat’s decline include commercialization of caves, loss of summer habitat, pesticides and other contaminants, and most recently, the disease white-nose syndrome.
Projects
Endangered bats are such a factor in Missouri, that MoDOT has its own team from the environmental division that will assist in identifying potential bat habitats.
Both bats and freshwater mussels have thrown small wrenches into other county projects, but those issues have been resolved relatively easily.
In 2014, Franklin County paid $18,600 to have the Meramec River outside Pacific surveyed for mussel beds before the work began on replacing the Bend Road bridge.