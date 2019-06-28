On Memorial Day weekend 2017, Tamela Wilson, 58, was bitten by a seed tick near her home in Meramec State Park just outside Sullivan.
Shortly after, Wilson became ill and visited her primary care doctor in Sullivan, who diagnosed her with a urinary tract infection and prescribed antibiotics.
Two or three days later she wasn’t feeling any better and another round of tests found her platelets and white blood cell count were low. She was sent straight to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis on May 31.
On June 11, she tested positive for Bourbon virus and doctors told her family they didn’t know much about the virus and were learning off the internet.
Soon after, Wilson began to have complications with her bone marrow, liver, lungs and her rash became so bad she couldn’t talk, eat or even swallow.
Wilson had abnormal enzymes and was diagnosed with pneumonia and just before she died doctors began treating her for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a life-threatening immunodeficiency related to white blood cell irregularities.
A second test for Bourbon virus came back positive June 22, just hours before Wilson died after 24 days in the hospital.
Testing
After Wilson’s death the Franklin County Health Department assisted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) in collecting tick samples from the park in extreme southwestern Franklin County.
In December 2017, after testing more than 7,000 tick samples, the CDC found no signs of Bourbon virus in any of the ticks collected at the park.
A statement released by the DHSS stated just because no virus was found in the samples did not mean the virus was not present in some ticks in the park.
Instead, it meant no ticks that might have been infected at the time of this investigation were trapped and tested.
Blood Samples
At the same time the ticks were being tested by the CDC’s Arboviral Disease Branch, blood samples of several of Wilson’s park co-workers were tested for the presence of Bourbon virus antibodies, which may indicate a previous exposure to the virus.
State documents showed the park had 10 full-time employees and an additional 25 seasonal employees, but the exact number of those who were tested nor the results of the testing were ever released by the DHSS.
That secrecy drew the attention of state lawmakers from Franklin County and a battle began between the House budget committee and the DHSS.
Questions
Nine months after Wilson’s death in February 2018, State Reps. Justin Alferman, R-Hermann, and Nate Tate, R-St. Clair, whose district encompasses Meramec State Park, met with DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams and were told the information on the employees blood testing could not legally be given out because the number of people tested was so small their identities could be revealed inadvertently by process of elimination.
The Missourian submitted a Sunshine request asking the DHSS for the results of the employee blood testing, but was told the records requested cannot be provided because they are protected under state statutes (Sections 192.067 and 610.021(14), RSMo) pertaining to medical and health records.
Both lawmakers argued the information needed to be released because citizens deserved to know if they should be alarmed or not about the potentially deadly virus.
Budget Cuts
After weeks of squabbling, in May 2018, the House budget committee, of which former representative Alferman was the vice chairman, issued a subpoena to Williams and the DHSS demanding the blood testing information.
The subpoena was ignored and as a result the budget committee approved large cuts to the DHSS director’s staff budget of about $800,000 which were later approved by the full Legislature.
The cuts included the elimination of eight full-time equivalent positions from the director’s office for 2019.
Also during that time, five written requests for information on the Bourbon virus testing, DHSS budget cuts and tick investigation from The Missourian to DHSS received no response.
Emerging Illness
In June 2018, the DHSS classified Bourbon virus as an emerging illness in Missouri after it was thought a male patient in St. Louis County had contracted the virus.
That diagnosis was later proven negative, but DHSS Director Williams did finally speak to The Missourian.
Williams said ticks have no borders and residents living in St. Louis, Jefferson and Franklin counties should be hyper vigilant in checking themselves and loved ones for ticks and use products to prevent from being bitten.
“Although there is a low risk, it doesn’t mean there is no risk,” Williams said. “It is vital for people to know wherever they are in the state, check for ticks. With reports of Bourbon virus in several parts of the state, no location is safe.”