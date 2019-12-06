Just 49 years ago, a Phillips pipeline exploded in Port Hudson. To keep people from forgetting, Bill Boland, Washington, is talking about what happened.
Boland will host a presentation on the accident at Port Hudson Church Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. The explosion took place Dec. 9, 1970.
“Nobody will know about it (if we don’t talk about it) so we’re spreading the word,” he said. “We’re going to put on quite a show.”
Boland lived just across the highway from the explosion.
“It was a moonlit night,” Boland stated. He heard a noise that sounded like an airplane, but when it didn’t fade away he knew something was wrong. Then he noticed a cloud of white smoke forming in the creek bed behind his house.
“I just knew in a second what was going on,” he said. “I knew we had to get out of there.”
Boland and his wife Betty evacuated their four children, and then went to help their other neighbors. Boland’s brother-in-law, Al Menner, Jr., also helped notify neighbors. The five neighborhood families all retreated to the top of a hill about half a mile from the explosion site.
Boland’s father-in-law, Al Menner, Sr., wasn’t home at the time. His property was completely destroyed. Betty noted that if he had been home, he would have died in the explosion.
Due to the quick reactions of Boland and Menner Jr., only 10 people were reported as injured. No fatalities were reported.
The presentation in December will feature Boland’s personal experience, along with three other people’s accounts of that night.
Afterward, Boland will take comments from the audience. He’s expecting a crowd of 100 people to attend the free event.
Pipeline Burst
The National Transportation Safety Board released a report that noted the explosion was equal to 50 tons of TNT. The NFSB reported there were 14 houses with major structural damage, and an additional 14 houses with minor damage. A total of 37 dwellings had window damage.
In a 12-mile radius from the explosion site, including the city of Washington, 12 commercial buildings and 87 houses had window damage.
It was reported that the explosion could be felt in St. Louis. A reading of 3.5 was recorded on a seismograph.
Near the explosion site, trees were snapped like twigs, burned and strewn over the ground. Many small evergreens were uprooted. Large expanses of grass had been burned black.
In the 90 days leading up to the accident, the pipeline had liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) flowing through it almost 70 percent of the time. An almost solid stream of LPG was flowing through the pipeline at the time of the explosion, at a rate of about 63,000 gallons per hour.
A pipeline dispatcher in Bartlesville performed an hourly check at 10 p.m., 20 minutes before the explosion. At 10:07 p.m., a hazardous vapor alarm light flashed indicating a problem in the Villa Ridge pumproom.
Within three minutes, the pumproom shut down automatically. The report noted that when this happened, the pressure between Rosebud and Villa Ridge increased, but the pressure between Villa Ridge and East St. Louis decreased.
At the point of rupture, about halfway between Rosebud and Villa Ridge, the pressure increased from 818 p.s.i.g to 942. The report noted this specific section had not been subject to such a high pressure in the past.
At 10:20 p.m., the pipeline burst. Propane escaped from a 6-foot split in the underside of the pipe. A 10-foot-diameter, 4-foot-deep crater was dug and propane shot up in the air.
“It looked just like Japan getting bombed by the atomic bomb,” Betty said.
A lot of people thought a plane had crashed.
Throughout the entire ordeal, a total of 190,596 gallons of propane had escaped and burned, the Phillips company indicated.
The Missouri State Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s office and area volunteer firefighters all responded to the scene.
At about 1 a.m., the situation was finally under control. The flame wasn’t fully distinguished until 11 a.m. the next day.
The NTSB reported it was allowed to burnout because it was not causing additional damage and by doing so all escaping propane was accounted for.
The section of the pipeline with the hole was replaced and the line was fully operational again at 4 p.m. Dec. 10, about 18 hours after the failure.
“The best part is nobody was killed,” Boland said. “I kinda think it was a God-given miracle.”