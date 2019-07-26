A Taneyville, Mo., man was injured Sunday, July 21, in a fire that occurred while he was boating on the Meramec River in Franklin County.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol water patrol preliminary report states that Austin L. Koenig, 23, was in a 1997 Shoalrunner at 2:16 p.m. on the river downstream from Sandford access when the carburetor backfired causing the fuel line and boat to catch fire.
Koenig was treated at the scene.
The Sandford access is located in the Stanton area.
Taneyville is in the Branson area.