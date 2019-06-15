Incredible. Pandemonium. Unbelievable.
Those are the words Ken Duckworth, formerly of St. Clair, used to describe the St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup Championship Wednesday night.
“I couldn’t believe it,” he said.
Duckworth watched the Blues take on the Boston Bruins for game 7 at the Enterprise Center watch party alongside his daughters, Jennifer and Sara, and his future son-in-law.
They were all wearing the shirts they had worn to the playoff game on June 1. The shirts read: “She waited 49 years for this and now she has the best seat in the house.”
The shirts were in memory of Ken’s late wife Danette Duckworth, who passed away Feb. 2, the same day the Blues extended their winning game streak to 11, after being dead last in the NHL a month prior. She predicted they would win the cup the year she died.
Danette also grew up in St. Clair, becoming good friends with Ken when she was 16 and he was 15.
She was a huge Blues fan. Ken credits that to the establishment of the team in 1967. They both fell in love with the sport at a young age.
Danette was buried in a custom Chuck Lefley jersey. Lefley, a forward for the Blues 1974-81, had been her favorite player since he gave her his hockey stick after a practice one day.
Ken said Lefley kept up with the family so it came as no surprise when he reached out during the championship game.
“He said he was going to sit down to watch his old team win a cup,” Ken said.
Ken said several friends and family from all over were texting him Wednesday night, and all of them were thinking about Danette.
When the Blues won the Stanley Cup, Ken and his family all hugged and cried together.
“She would have cried,” said Ken of Danette. “She would have absolutely cried. I had tears in my eyes.”
After the initial shock and tearful celebration, Ken and his family started the real celebration.
Walking out of the Enterprise Center that night, he said it was crazy.
Confetti was thrown around his neck midcelebration. Ken said everyone was running around crazy. So Ken took off too.
On Clark Street, he ran right up to a state cop and threw his arms around him.
“I don’t know who had a bigger grin,” he said.
Ken noted his family captured the moment with a photo. They celebrated outside of the arena before he took his daughters home.
Once he got home, a friend asked if he was up to going to Ballpark Village.
“I guess they (his daughters) figure they’ll see another cup,” he said. “I never will again.”
So that’s why he went back downtown to celebrate, despite not getting home until 4:30 a.m. and having to be at work by 7 a.m.
“I absolutely had a blast,” he said. “It’s unbelievable they actually won the cup. To see them pick up that cup was absolutely unreal.”
The celebration didn’t end there.
After he got off of work Thursday night, he headed straight to the cemetery where Danette’s grave is to place balloons on her grave.
“I’ll play ‘Gloria’ for her and tell her all about it (the game),” said Ken, who also was planning to bring an old jersey and a couple of rally towels he had collected.
Every playoff game the Blues won this season, Ken would visit his wife’s grave to play “Gloria.”
“I’ve done it 15 times,” he said, “so I guess we’ll do it 16 times.”