Family and friends of Lyndon Ebker gathered in the office of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson Wednesday afternoon to witness the fruits of their three-year labor signed into state law.
House Bill 499 will automatically revoke the driver’s license of anyone who hits a roadway worker or first responder in a work zone on Missouri roads.
Ebker, a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) employee, was hit and killed by an elderly driver in a work zone on Highway 100 outside New Haven in April 2016.
The driver was able to keep his driver’s license for more than two years after the accident before it was finally revoked last November.
Since his death, Ebker’s daughter Nicole Herbel, her family and Ebker’s coworkers have become advocates for safety in work zones and punishment of drivers to keep the same thing from happening to others.
Herbel said Gov. Parson was very accommodating to her family and his grandfatherly nature put everyone at ease especially the younger family members, including Ebker’s grandchildren Kelby, Audry, Jordyn and Jeremy.
“Today was an emotional day,” Herbel said Wednesday. “Thinking of Dad, wishing he was there to see everything we accomplished. Then thinking of all the lives we were saving by getting people to pay attention in work zones.”
Herbel said Parson allowed her daughters to take part in the actual signing of the bill which made the day even more special.
“It really is hard to describe the exact feeling I had. Being able to close this chapter was soothing,” she said. “Walking out of the governor’s office with a copy of the bill in hand was a breath of fresh air. On top of that, watching the girls sign the bill for their grandpa. My heart was full.”
Herbel added she will always be broken from losing her dad, but Wednesday gave her hope for a better tomorrow.
Future
The next step will be setting up Ebker’s foundation and attending the Blueprint Safety Coalition Conference in September.
Herbel plans to continue speaking at events if asked by MoDOT.
“I’ve grown extremely close to my MoDOT family. They have played a crucial part in my healing process,” she said. “These conferences help me understand highway safety in general.
“I have much to learn if I am to advocate appropriately for highway workers’ safety,” she added.
Herbel plans to keep spreading the word of her dad’s story and creating a strong network of people to help her. At some point, she wants to travel the state to educate others on work zone safety and the importance of removing unsafe drivers from the road.
“As always, I will be carrying Dad with me in everything I do,” she said. “He was such an amazing man. I know he would want us to make a difference from his tragic death. He would want us to keep his fellow highway workers safe. With his story, I intend to fulfill this task.”
Signing
House Bill 499 was sponsored by State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington.
Since it was filed in early January, the bill faced many challenges in both the House and Senate before finally coming to fruition on Wednesday.
In addition to legislative challenges, it’s also rare that a freshman state lawmaker is able to get a bill passed and signed in his first session.
The bill was given assistance along the six-month journey by Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, and Gov. Parson’s legislative director and former State Rep. Justin Alferman, R-Hermann.
Alferman and Schatz sponsored a bill two years ago to have the Boeuf Creek bridge on Highway 100 named in Ebker’s honor.
Griesheimer said they were called into the governor’s office Wednesday and Alferman stressed how this piece of legislation held a special place in his heart. Griesheimer also spoke.
“The heart of the bill will better protect the men and women who put their lives on the line every day and show them they are not forgotten,” Griesheimer said. “I thank MoDOT for entrusting me to handle the legislation and I thank Nicole for being patient with me throughout the process. I told her I was honored to get this bill passed in honor of her father and I believed her dad was probably looking down on us.”
Griesheimer also thanked Sen. Schatz for his leadership in the Senate and Rep. Becky Ruth for hearing the bill in the House Transportation Committee.
“Gov. Parson didn’t really say anything in particular or give a speech regarding the bill,” Griesheimer said. “However, after he signed a copy of the bill, he had both of Nicole’s daughters sign a copy and handed it to Nicole. I thought it was a very classy move.”
When the bill finally passed out of the House in March, just under 40 individual actions were taken. In the Senate, there were nearly 50 actions taken on the bill including a contentious conference committee that saw Senate amendments added.