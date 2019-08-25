The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read program will kick off Tuesday, Sept. 3, with a book giveaway at the Washington Public Library and all Scenic Regional Library branches.
The city library announced in July it had received the Big Read grant in partnership with Scenic, East Central College, East Central Area Literacy Council and the Scenic Regional Library Foundation.
As part of the program, people in the community can participate in reading and then discussing the same book.
The book this community will be reading is called “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel.
Community members can ask for a free paperback copy of the book during the book giveaway, while supplies last.
More than 1,800 copies of the novel have been purchased for the area.
The 2014 novel takes place in the Great Lakes region after a flu pandemic has devastated the world, killing most of the population. It won the Arthur C. Clarke Award, given for the best science fiction novel, in 2015.
During the six-week period between Sept. 24 and Nov. 5, Scenic Regional and its partners will present 77 free programs and book discussions.
The programming will culminate with a visit from Mandel at the John Edson Anglin Performing Arts Center at ECC Tuesday, Nov. 5.
NEA Big Read is a program of the NEA in partnership with Arts Midwest.
Local media outlets in the Scenic Regioinal three-county district have agreed to be sponsors for the Big Read including The Missourian, Warren County Record, Sullivan Independent News, New Haven Independent, Gasconade County Republican, Hermann Advertiser-Courier, KWRE (730AM), KLPW (1220AM) and KTUI (1560AM).
Other sponsors include United Bank of Union, Bank of Washington, Bank of Franklin County and Neighborhood Reads.
For more information about the NEA Big Read, including details about programming and book discussion groups, visit www.scenicregional.org/bigread.