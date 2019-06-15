Berger police allege that a man living with the city clerk had been selling meth from the home where 12 firearms were seized.
A Franklin County felony complaint was filed Wednesday charging Glenn J. Vollertsen, 58, Berger, with 12 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of delivery of a controlled substance. Vollertsen also is charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia. He is a prior offender, court records state.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office by Berger Police Officer Tracey Gutierrez, on April 16 at 7:43 p.m. he was contacted by the then Berger city clerk/treasurer, who said an irate tenant of an apartment she owns was outside her home in the 200 block of Market Street.
According to police, the clerk had been dating Vollertsen for six years.
The clerk, whose name has not been released pending charges, told the officer that she had a handgun in her home to protect herself from the man.
Gutierrez spoke to the tenant who alleged that Vollertsen was selling drugs in the neighborhood and the city clerk was his “bookkeeper.”
The tenant added that his son was around the drugs. He stated that Vollertsen also brandished a silver handgun in front of him and his girlfriend, noting that Vollertsen is a convicted felon.
Berger police went to the clerk’s home and spoke with the woman who allowed him inside, according to the statement.
The clerk told Gutierrez that her silver .357 handgun was in the home near the door. The firearm was seized and the clerk agreed to make a statement at the police station.
Authorities allege that the clerk admitted she and the Vollertsen were using methamphetamine, and gave police a consent to search the home.
Vollertsen and the city clerk gave police a “large amount” of suspected meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, including scales, individual baggies and other items used to smoke narcotics, the probable cause statement said.
Vollertsen also gave police nine rifles and three revolvers, police said.
According to the probable cause statement, Vollertsen said the alleged meth was used by himself and friends. He admitted to selling to “just his friends and a few others.”
Vollertsen is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $75,000 bond. He had previous felony convictions and served two stints in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
In 2003, Vollertsen was sentenced to five years in prison for a Gasconade County charge of distribution if drugs.
He was sentenced to five years in 2012 for possession and distribution of drugs. The charges stem from a 2010 case in Gasconade County, according to court records.
Berger Mayor Harold Englert told The Missourian that the city clerk is no longer working for the city. She had been city clerk for about two years.
Englert added that he could not comment further because there is an active investigation and no charges have yet been filed against the former city clerk.
Berger has a population of over 200 people. Gutierrez is the only officer on the force.